LANDAU EUGENE MURPHY JR. COMES HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS THIS DECEMBER
~With a very special guest Kamron Lawson from this season of American Idol!~LOGAN, WV, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.'s 13th annual “Home For The Holidays” Christmas tour is back with an all-new show and performances throughout the month of December in West Virginia and Kentucky.
The 2023 Christmas tour will feature the season six winner of NBC TV’s America’s Got Talent crooning his way through Christmas classics and fan favorites from the Great American Songbook with his Landau Little Big Band.
Landau’s special guest for the 2023 Home For The Holidays tour will be fellow West Virginian Kamron Lawson. The Beckley native wowed the judges this season on ABC TV’s American Idol and became a viral internet sensation when he auditioned and won the hearts of viewers all over America.
Tickets for the "Landau Home For The Holidays” tour are available at https://landaumurphyjr.com/events/ or the individual venue’s website.
Landau’s Home For The Holidays tour attendees are encouraged to bring a new toy to the show of their choice to contribute to Landau’s annual “Kids Joy Toy Drive” and receive a free digital copy of Landau’s “Christmas Made For Two” full-length album of holiday classics.
“Landau’s Home For The Holidays” 2023 tour is presented by West Virginia Adult Education, and their “Never Too Late To Graduate” platform. Landau is a proud spokesperson for WVAE, having earned his high school equivalency diploma with other adult learners. WVAE staffers will be on hand at most tour stops with free information and resources for anyone interested in earning their diploma.
Landau’s 13th Annual 2023 Home For The Holidays Tour will stop in the following cities:
Saturday, December 2nd Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, Clarksburg, WV
Thursday, December 7th Scottish Rite Auditorium, Charleston WV
Friday, December 8th Ludlow Theatre, Ludlow KY
Saturday, December 9th Coalfield Jamboree, Logan WV
Thursday, December 14th Blennerhassett School Auditorium, Parkersburg, WV
Friday, December 15th Foundry Theatre, Huntington WV
Saturday, December 16th Historic Fayette Theater, Fayetteville WV
Sunday, December 17th Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg WV
About Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is the soul-and-Sinatra singing sensation who first rose to national attention on NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent.”
His debut album “That’s Life” spent several weeks atop the Billboard Jazz charts and in the Top 40 overall. Landau has since released three additional well-received albums with another scheduled for a 2024 release.
He has penned an Amazon #1 best-selling memoir, appeared on several network TV shows, had a featured role in a film, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award, was named one of the Top Outstanding Young Americans by the United States Jaycees, and has toured around the world, performing hundreds of sold-out concerts.
During the COVID-19 pandemic and his forced time off the road, Landau turned his attention to his education, went back to school online, and received his high school equivalency diploma three decades after dropping out, proving it’s never too late to graduate. Landau is now a leading advocate for adult literacy.
Visit him online at www.landaumurphyjr.com.
Burke Allen/ Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn