ActualMeds Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Privacy, Security & Compliance
The certification provides current and future customers with even greater confidence that their data - and their members’ data - is in safe hands with ActualMeds’ tech-enabled services and team.”TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATE, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActualMeds, the leader in technology-enabled services for medication management, today announced its InConcert Medication Management (ICCM) platform, which provides comprehensive medication management, patient relationship management, and automated outreach protocols to engage patients and improve outcomes, has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.
Anne Marie Biernacki, Chief Technology Officer, ActualMeds
HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s ICCM platform has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places ActualMeds in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"We are pleased to achieve the prestigious HITRUST certification for our ICCM platform because it demonstrates our strong commitment to protecting the data of our customers and preserving the security of our infrastructure. Even more importantly, the certification provides current and future customers with even greater confidence that their data - and their members’ data - is in safe hands with ActualMeds’ tech-enabled services and our hard-working, expert team," said Anne Marie Biernacki, Chief Technology Officer of ActualMeds.
“The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates ActualMeds is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management.”
About ActualMeds
For more than a decade, ActualMeds has paved the way in automating clinical best practices for comprehensive medication review and medication reconciliation. The company brings a wealth of subject matter expertise in interoperability, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation as well as deep clinical expertise to create seamless medication management for patients and their care teams across all post-acute care settings. ActualMeds’ patient-centric approach creates measurable impact on patient outcomes, reported satisfaction and quality scores, as well as lowering care management expenses and total cost of care. Healthcare organizations can become more efficient, increase access to quality care, reduce employment overhead costs, prevent mistakes, and deliver better outcomes for themselves, and their patients with the support of the company’s technology-enabled solutions. The innovative platform with highly structured, precise protocols drives human high-touch interaction that results in meaningful patient activation, elimination of barriers, and problem resolution to drive patient engagement and promote adherence. Learn more at www.actualmeds.com today.
