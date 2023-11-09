New York Based Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP Launches Innovative "Pre-Marriage Mediation" Program
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, a leading divorce and family law firm with offices in Manhattan, Long Island, Westchester, and New Jersey, is excited to introduce an innovative program designed to empower couples embarking on the journey of marriage. "Pre-Marriage Mediation" combines elements of traditional premarital counseling and mediation from a legal perspective, providing a unique platform for couples to strengthen the foundation of their marriage.
"Our goal is to provide couples with a supportive environment where they can openly discuss their individual perspectives on marriage with a mediator, all while gaining valuable insights into how the law may affect their unique circumstances," said Jessica L. Toelstedt, Chair of the Pre-Marriage Mediation Law Practice.
As part of the Pre-Marriage Mediation process, couples will receive a comprehensive New York divorce primer. This educational resource enlightens them on how New York State law is applied in the context of divorce and the implications of a spouse's passing during marriage. With this knowledge, couples can engage in meaningful conversations about their financial future and address critical topics including prenuptial agreements, handling gifts and inheritances during the marriage, financial goals, life insurance, the involvement of financial planners, and estate attorneys to safeguard their assets and one another.
"Pre-Marriage Mediation offers couples two invaluable benefits. First, it provides an opportunity to openly discuss and plan for the financial partnership they envision having during their marriage. Second, it allows couples to understand how New York law may impact their marriage in the event of divorce or the unfortunate circumstance of a spouse's passing." said Toelstedt.
