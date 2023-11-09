Maryland State Police investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Carroll County

November 9, 2023

(SYKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian yesterday in Carroll County.

The identity of the pedestrian is withheld pending next-of-kin notification. The pedestrian was transported to Carroll Hospital Center and pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Maryland State Police troopers from the Westminster Barrack responded about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday to Sykesville Road (Route 32) and Johnsville Road, in Sykesville, Maryland for a report of a crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 traveling south on Sykesville Road struck the pedestrian in the road. Impairment is not suspected to have contributed to the crash.

Personnel from the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department and The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CONTACT: Westminster Barrack “G”, msp.westminster@maryland.gov