Overwatch Welcomes Karli Waldon as Chief of Staff
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overwatch, a distinguished service-disabled Veteran-owned small business (SDVOB), certified through the National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC), proudly introduces Karli Waldon as the new Chief of Staff. Karli's impressive background and extensive experience align seamlessly with Overwatch's mission to serve the mission-critical infrastructure industry, delivering construction professional services, talent acquisition, and general contractor expertise.
As a former US Air Force Cryptologic Language Analyst, proficient in six languages, Karli Waldon embodies the values of service and excellence that are at the core of Overwatch's mission. With her remarkable talent and dedication, she has spent the last decade excelling in talent acquisition and executive talent development, making her an invaluable addition to the Overwatch team.
“I am deeply honored to step into the role of Chief of Staff at Overwatch Mission Critical, a beacon of innovation and commitment in the data center industry. As we stand on the precipice of significant growth, my focus will be on harnessing the exceptional talents of our team, fostering a culture of collaboration, and building the infrastructure necessary to scale our operations effectively. The mission of Overwatch—to provide unparalleled support and solutions—is a powerful motivator, and I am committed to ensuring that our people are empowered, our processes are robust, and our culture is strong as we expand our reach and deepen our impact. Together, we will navigate the challenges of growth, always striving to live up to the promise of our name: Overwatch,” said Karli Waldon.
Overwatch is excited to welcome Karli to our leadership team. Her unique skill set, passion for our mission in the mission-critical infrastructure industry, and unwavering commitment to excellence align perfectly with our core values. With Karli as Chief of Staff, we are confident that Overwatch will further solidify its position as a leader in delivering exceptional construction professional services and talent acquisition expertise to our clients, setting new industry standards.
"We are excited to welcome Karli Waldon as our new Chief of Staff. Her extraordinary skills and commitment to excellence perfectly align with our dedication to providing the highest level of construction and talent services in the mission-critical infrastructure industry," said Kirk Offel, CEO of Overwatch.
Karli Waldon's appointment is effective immediately, and her exceptional skills and dedication are already making a significant impact within Overwatch. We anticipate that her leadership will further enhance our ability to deliver outstanding results and meet the precise demands of the mission-critical infrastructure industry.
About Overwatch: Overwatch is a service-disabled Veteran-owned small business (SDVOB), certified through the National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC), specializing in construction professional services, talent acquisition, and general contracting for the mission-critical infrastructure industry. Our mission is to construct and manage state-of-the-art data centers with the precision and reliability this industry demands. From high-end engineers to seasoned professionals, we deploy the people you need to bring your data center project to fruition. At Overwatch, it's more than a job. It's purpose. Learn more at https://weareoverwatch.com.
