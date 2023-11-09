Soundcore Launches Its Most Portable High-Fidelity Bluetooth Speaker - Motion X500 With Spatial Audio & Elegant Design

Soundcore Motion X500 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Offers Hi-Res Sound with Spatial Audio

Hi-Res Certified with LDAC offers high-fidelity listening experience

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations’ premium audio brand, today launched the Motion X500 Portable High Fidelity Speaker with spatial audio. Following the design aesthetics of the Motion X600, the Motion X500 was designed with a more compact form factor, thus is more portable, allowing for users to enjoy an immersive audio experience at home or in their backyard.

Immersive Sound Performance

Equipped with three full range drivers directed to the left and right sides as well as a "sky channel" driver pointing upwards, the Motion X500 delivers 40-watts of audio output, powerful enough to fill the room with detailed 3-D spatial sound. The speaker's sound is also enhanced by Soundcore's customized spatial audio algorithm and a high-end DSP, delivering high-fidelity sound with a rich soundstage and higher clarity.

The Motion X500 has been certified to provide wireless Hi-Res audio and is compatible with the LDAC codec (exclusive to Android), enabling users to enjoy their music in the highest quality format. Using the soundcore app, users can also customize the 9-band EQ to tune the speaker to their listening preferences.

Iconic Portable Premium Design

The Motion X500 features a sophisticated aluminum body with matte finish, and Soundcore's iconic logo embossed design on the front grille. With a purse-like design and a fixed handle, the Motion X500's portability allows it to be carried between different rooms in the house, a backyard BBQ or campsite.

With a built-in 7.2V / 6400mAh battery and IPX7 waterproof capabilities, the speaker can also be the best companion in the backyard to enjoy music.

Equipped with LED lights, the Sky Channel on the top of the Motion X500 is accentuated with dynamic lights. Based on the EQ mode that the user selects, the Sky Channel will emit different colors of the light or users can customize the light colors via soundcore app.

The Motion X500 will be available in three colors: Black Deluxe, Glitzy Blue and Pink Punch.

Availability and Pricing

The Motion X500 is now available on Soundcore's website at: www.soundcore.com in the US and Canada for $169.99 in the US and $229.99 CAD in Canada on Amazon.com, soundcore.com and other retail partners.

Additionally, as an update, the previously unveiled Motion 100 is slated to be available to purchase, tomorrow on November 10th for $59.99 in the US, and $89.99 CAD in Canada in Mirage Black on Amazon.com, soundcore.com and other retail partners.

About soundcore

soundcore is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to the people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit www.soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Soundcore and now, AnkerMake.

More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

The Anker Logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.

