SOUNDCORE LAUNCHES ITS FIRST OPEN EAR EARBUDS WITH AEROFIT & AEROFIT PRO

Soundcore AeroFit Pro, Introduced Today is the Company's First Open Ear Earbud that Will Come in Four Colors - $169.99

New Open Ear Lineup Combines Unmatched Comfort and Exceptional Audio Quality with Superior Environmental Awareness

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundcore, the premium audio brand of Anker Innovations, today introduced the brand's first two pairs of open ear earbuds, the AeroFit Pro and AeroFit. With an increase in consumer interest in open ear earbuds, the AeroFit lineup is perfectly positioned to offer users a comfortable, high-quality listening experience while maintaining transparency with the world around them.

Enabling users to be present and hear external sounds while listening to music, a podcast or a video, both models under the AeroFit moniker are an ideal solution to help runners and bikers hear oncoming traffic or car horns. The AeroFit line are a hook-styled earbud that allows for the audio driver to sit just outside a user’s ear, leaving their ears open for sound transmission.

Maximum Comfort With Snug & Secure Fit:

Both the AeroFit and AeroFit Pro utilize a non-intrusive design that features a soft-touch coating that is gentle on the skin. With their ergonomic design, both models in the AeroFit line use an aerospace grade 0.7mm thick titanium wire to help them securely fit around the ear. In order to ensure long-lasting quality while maintaining their tension fit, the AeroFit line has been tested for over 5,000 bends and certified by SGS for durability. For users that want even more security, the AeroFit Pro earbuds will come with a detachable and adjustable neckband, while the AeroFit offer a lightweight design for scenarios that require even longer usage.

Exceptional Sound Quality:

The oversized 16.2 mm drivers in the AeroFit Pro and the 14mm drivers in the AeroFit elevate the audio performance across all frequencies. The titanium-coated dome drivers help produce a better listening experience in the mid and high-frequencies due to the rigid structure of the driver. Soundcore’s BassUp technology also helps produce a robust bass response for added “thump” in the low-end. Additionally, the acoustic port helps direct sound from the audio drivers to a listener’s ears for a more directional experience and helps prevent sound leakage to nearby bystanders. For the ultimate audio quality, Android users can take advantage of LDAC decoding in the AeroFit Pro in order to provide users with a rich and detailed audio experience. The AeroFit Pro also includes 360 Spatial Audio, allowing the sound to follow the movement of the user’s head, keeping a listener at the center of it all.

Natural Audio Transparency

Due to their open-ear design, both the AeroFit Pro and AeroFit offer users Open Ear Transparency, a key advantage of open ear earbuds that enables users to maintain situational awareness during activities like cycling or walking. It heightens environmental awareness without compromising the listening experience, allowing users to remain connected to their surroundings, including traffic sounds and conversations, all while enjoying their preferred music.

Industry-Leading Battery Life

The AeroFit and AeroFit Pro offer industry leading battery life in the open ear category with 11 and 14 hours of playtime (respectively) and deliver extended usage for on-the-go listening during a casual jog or keeping the runner going during a grueling marathon.

When combined with their charging cases, the AeroFit has a total playtime of 42 hours, while the AeroFit Pro lasts an astounding 46 hours of total playtime. Additionally, if the earbuds are running low on battery, dropping them into the charging case for just 10 minutes adds up to 4 hours of playtime for the AeroFit and up to 5.5 hours in the AeroFit Pro.

Additional Features:

Both pairs of open ear earbuds utilize four microphones with an enhanced AI algorithm to ensure clear calls, customization using the Soundcore app (Android Play Store and Apple App Store), and Bluetooth 5.3 with multi-point connectivity, allowing the devices to be used with a laptop and phone simultaneously. The AeroFit Pro offers IPX5 water resistance, while AeroFit offer users IPX7 water and sweat resistance with Soundcore’s SweatGuard™.

Availability and Pricing

The AeroFit Pro in Dynamic Black and AeroFit in Midnight Black are available today for $169.99 and $129.99 respectively. Three additional colors in each model are slated to ship in late Q4; Frost White, Aqua Blue and Electric Purple for the Pro model, while the AeroFit will include Calm White, Soft Pink and Cozy Blue.