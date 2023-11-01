Nebula Introduces New Capsule 3 and Mars 3 Air Google TV™ Portable Projectors With Netflix Built In

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nebula, Anker’s smart entertainment brand, today introduced two new portable projectors with native Netflix integration; one of the most sought-after features in the smart projector market. The Capsule 3 and Mars 3 Air Google TV projectors from Nebula are the first pair of portable LED projectors displaying high-res content from Netflix in Full 1080p resolution.

With 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, live TV and more available across 10,000+ apps, Google TV takes streaming and live TV to the next level. The easy-to-use home screen pulls in content from multiple sources, making it easier for users to watch their favorite movies and TV shows or discover new things to watch on either the Capsule 3 or Mars 3 Air. The content options include over 10,000 movies and TV shows on demand, as well as live TV through a number of different apps.

Capsule 3

The Capsule 3 features a familiar Nebula soda-can design, making it an ideal compact solution at home or on-the-go. The new Capsule 3 produces 200 ANSI lumens of brightness, features a 52Wh battery and offers 2.5 hours of playtime while on battery power. Additionally, it can be charged quickly using USB-C with Power Delivery (PD).

Standing just over six inches tall, the new Capsule 3 can easily be tossed in a book bag, purse or suitcase to take on the road. With the built-in 8W Dolby Digital + speakers and quarter-20 tripod screw on the bottom of the projector, it can easily create an entire movie watching experience in the living room, kitchen, dorm room, hotel room or other flat surface available.

Mars 3 Air

The Mars 3 Air is the next generation in Nebula’s popular Mars line of portable projectors that delivers 400 ANSI lumens of brightness, allowing users to see their high-definition content in vivid detail. The Mars 3 Air provides powerful performance and up to 2.5 hours of playtime while utilizing the 64.8Wh built-in rechargeable battery.

With two 8W Dolby Digital + speakers, the Mars 3 Air offers an even louder, full-sounding movie theater experience for the backyard or on-the-go.

Complete with its built-in carry handle and quarter-20 tripod screw, the Mars 3 Air is an ideal travel projector for road trips to a hotel or on the side of an RV.

Both projectors feature Auto-Focus, Auto-Keystone Correction and Auto-Screen Fit, making setup a breeze. The Capsule 3 and Mars 3 Air also feature Auto Obstacle Avoidance to help the projector dim when someone walks in front of it.

Additionally, both projectors have an HDMI port that can be used to connect the devices to a gaming console, DVD or Blu-Ray player.

Pricing & Availability

The Capsule 3 and Mars 3 Air are now available for pre-order on Nebula’s website for $549.99 and $599.99 respectively in the US. They are currently slated to become available November 20 on Nebula’s website and on Amazon.com as well as in select retail partners. For more information on these two new projectors, visit www.seenebula.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, smart home and home energy storage. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, AnkerMake, eufy, Nebula, Solix and soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

About Nebula

Nebula represents an exciting class of smart, portable entertainment products. This includes Nebula's popular line of high-definition projectors. These devices are breathing new life into the projector space in five key ways: beautiful and portable designs, incredible sound and image quality, amazing battery life, rich content and smart AI. For more information, please visit SeeNebula.com.

Nebula is a trademark of Anker Innovations Limited. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.

