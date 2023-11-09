Arthritis National Research Foundation Announces 2024 Grant Application Opening
$250K Grants for Early Career Researchers in 2024 - Pioneering 2-year program fuels breakthroughs in Arthritis and Autoimmune Diseases
Each grantee brings their unique talent and perspective, and we look forward to the next cohort of scholars with the potential to advance arthritis and autoimmune disease treatment.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF) announces the opening of its 2024 grant application process, targeting early-career researchers dedicated to studying arthritis and related autoimmune diseases, including psoriatic arthritis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma, Sjogren's disease, lupus, gout, spondylitis, and more. This marks the inception of ANRF's inaugural two-year grant, offering $125,000 annually.
Application Period: November 6, 2023, to January 19, 2024
The release of the 2024 Grant Application signifies ANRF's commitment to advancing research in the field of arthritis and autoimmune diseases. With this new two-year grant initiative, ANRF aims to empower early career researchers to conduct in-depth studies that may lead to innovative breakthroughs and improved treatments for arthritis-related conditions.
For detailed information about the application process, eligibility criteria, and requirements, please visit curearthritis.org/research-grants/. ANRF provides substantial support for emerging scientists and enables them to contribute to research advancements throughout their careers. Notably, 91% of researchers awarded ANRF grants continue to work in the field, making a lasting impact.
In addition to sustained careers, ANRF grant recipients have excelled in leveraging their awards. For each dollar awarded by ANRF, researchers have secured over $20 in government grant funding. This multiplier effect amplifies the impact of ANRF grants on arthritis and autoimmune disease research. Scholar Alum Renuka Nayak, M.D., Ph.D., noted, "I am very grateful for ANRF support, and I think they are instrumental to helping launch new and creative areas of investigation by promising early career researchers."
ANRF encourages researchers to visit curearthritis.org to learn more and begin the application process. Each year, the team at ANRF is astonished by the exceptional scientific proposals submitted and the innovative discoveries that change how we understand and treat these diseases. The Foundation is grateful for the individual donors and corporate partners who invest in the future of science, including Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson supporting the Janssen Immunology Psoriatic Arthritis Fellow and Louise Dawson supporting the Staci Stringer Valiant Women Fellow.
"For over 50 years, ANRF has funded the brightest minds in rheumatology research who have made a profound impact on the field," says ANRF CEO Emily Stormoen. "Each grantee brings their unique talent and perspective, and we look forward to the next cohort of scholars with the potential to advance arthritis and autoimmune disease treatment."
About the Arthritis National Research Foundation
Since 1970, the ANRF has funded arthritis research to understand the causes, prevention and development of new treatments for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, juvenile arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. Since then, more than $22M in grant funding has been awarded to more than 180 researchers providing initial research funding to scientists who have new ideas to cure arthritis and related autoimmune diseases. Visit CureArthritis.org for more information.
