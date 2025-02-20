The 2025 ANRF Symposium in Chicago, IL

ANRF Research Scholar Symposium Brings Cutting-Edge Arthritis & Autoimmune Research to Chicago

This symposium goes beyond the exchange of research - it’s about creating opportunities for connection, conversation, and the next big breakthrough.” — ANRF CEO Emily Stormoen

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breakthroughs in arthritis and autoimmune disease research don’t happen in isolation, they happen when brilliant minds come together to share ideas, spark collaborations, and push science forward. That’s exactly what the 2025 ANRF Research Scholar Symposium: Beyond Boundaries - Pioneering Paths in Rheumatology Research is all about.On March 8, 2025, in Chicago, IL, the Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF) will bring together leading scientists, early-career researchers, and top experts in rheumatology for a day dedicated to innovative research and the future of arthritis and autoimmune disease understanding and treatments.This year’s keynote speaker, Dr. Damini Jawaheer of the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, will explore an emerging and unexpected avenue in rheumatoid arthritis research: how pregnancy may hold the key to future treatments. Her talk will set the stage for a symposium filled with thought-provoking discussions, a cutting-edge poster session, and brand-new interactive workshops designed to inspire collaboration.“For more than 50 years, ANRF has championed early-career researchers, recognizing that the future of arthritis treatments depends on their discoveries,” said Emily Stormoen, CEO of ANRF. “This symposium goes beyond the exchange of research - it’s about creating opportunities for connection, conversation, and the next big breakthrough.”ANRF has introduced workshops to the agenda this year, offering attendees a chance to engage in hands-on, small-group discussions with industry experts on critical topics shaping the field. The event also features a poster session and presentations showcasing the latest findings from ANRF Scholars who are leading the charge in rheumatology research.Spots are limited - don’t miss your chance to be part of the future of arthritis and autoimmune disease research. Learn more and register today at curearthritis.org/2025RSS AcknowledgmentsANRF extends its deepest gratitude to our CME Educational Grant Supporter, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, our Bronze-level supporters at AbbVie, and our event space partner, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, DOM Division of Rheumatology. Funding for this conference was made possible (in part) by 1R13AR085493-01 from the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS) and all co-funding support provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

