Lee Enterprises Consulting announces ownership change and next growth phase as a leading bioeconomy consultancy
Founder, Wayne Lee, has decided to pursue his retirement and sell his ownership stake to a new team focused on accelerating LEC's expert resource capabilities.CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee Enterprises Consulting (LEC), the world’s premier bioeconomy consulting group, announces that founder, Wayne Lee, has decided to pursue his retirement and sell his ownership stake to a new leadership team.
LEC was launched by Wayne as a small group of biofuels experts with a vision of contributing to a more sustainable future. Over the past 28 years, LEC has expanded to become the world’s leading bioeconomy consultancy with over 170 experts. The consulting firm has grown with the industry and has an extensive resume that includes over 700 projects over the past five years.
“I would like to thank our clients, members, and partners that have contributed to our growing success,” said Mr. Lee. “By consistently delivering results, we have established a solid client base and loyalty. I am proud to hand over the reins to Jason and the new leadership team and look forward to assisting them through the transition and beyond.”
LEC is currently being led by a highly experienced team, including CEO, Jason White, in addition to Managing Partners Ryan Lee and JD Creedon:
• Jason White – CEO. Formerly with GE Capital, Jason is a highly experienced executive with extensive global experience building strategy, partnerships, and growing businesses across the Americas, Asia, and Europe.
• Ryan Lee – Managing Partner. Ryan will be focused on enhancing the firm’s capabilities and platform and generating client-focused growth. During his 20+ year career, Ryan has been leading client-focused sales teams and cultivating strategic relationships with many of the world’s largest retailers and Fortune 100 companies.
• JD Creedon – Managing Partner. JD’s 30-year career includes starting and growing IT consulting and software businesses with a focus on early-stage operations, strategy, team building, and sales execution that have resulted in exponential revenue growth.
“As the bioeconomy has grown, LEC has expanded and evolved with the changes,” said Jason White. “We are building off a strong foundation. However, our clients face increasingly complex challenges to utilize our planet’s resources. As environmental pressures and the need for solutions become more urgent, the bioeconomy also finds itself with supply chain and scaling challenges that require more strategic and collaborative solutions. Technologies that have previously presented challenges are becoming more accessible but also require more nimble expertise as new solutions are explored,” Jason added.
To address the evolving client, market, and growth needs, the new leadership team will be strengthening its focus in three key areas:
• Strategic Relationships: A key factor in LEC’s success has been the ability to deploy vetted and unbiased resources to augment client’s expertise on key projects. By focusing on a more strategic relationship with its clients, LEC will be positioned to build more bespoke and tailored solutions.
• Global Collaboration Solutions: Building the scalable infrastructure to more global collaboration. As challenges become more complex and less regionally based, sourcing the best knowledge requires rapid global team building with real-time collaboration.
• Moving headquarters to Cambridge, MA: LEC is moving its HQ to not only be closer to clients, but also closer to biotechnology centers of excellence and further expand their team.
“I am extremely proud of LEC’s accomplishments advancing knowledge and innovative solutions for the bioeconomy while creating hundreds of millions in value for our clients,” said Jason. “We are excited to take LEC into the next phase of evolution and growth while building on the exceptional relationships we have developed with our clients, partners, and members.”
ABOUT LEE ENTERPRISES CONSULTING PARTNERS, LLC: Lee Enterprises Consulting was founded in 1995, and has grown to become the world’s premier consulting group specialized in the bioeconomy with over 170 experts around the globe. The group’s experts are renowned, hand-selected leaders with over 97% holding advanced degrees and averaging over 30 years in their respective specialties.
