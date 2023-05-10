Lee Enterprises Consulting Joins Lindbergh Foundation’s Forever Flight Alliance
The bioeconomy firm will help develop aviation sustainability prizesCHICAGO, IL, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee Enterprises Consulting (LEC), with a staff of 150 bioeconomy experts, has joined the Forever Flight Alliance (FFA). The consulting firm will bolster FFA plans to accelerate innovation in sustainable aviation fuels through the creation of prize incentives.
LEC will work with the FFA’s Brain Trust of aviation and environmental leaders to identify key barriers to production, scaling and use of SAF for aviation. SAF is the one of the biggest near-term opportunities to decrease carbon emissions across all of aviation and is compatible with the existing fleet of aircraft. The need for SAF in the US alone is massive - ramping up from five million gallons per year in 2021 to three billion gallons by 2030 and to 35 billion gallons by 2050.
“Bringing SAF to scale is a huge challenge but significant advances in aerospace have historically been inspired by incentive prizes, including The Orteig Prize in 1927, won by my grandfather, Charles Lindbergh, and the Ansari XPRIZE in 2004, which jump-started the commercial space flight industry”, said Erik Lindbergh, Chairman of the Lindbergh Foundation. The SAF prize challenge activities will coincide with the Lindbergh Foundation’s 100th anniversary activities of Charles Lindbergh’s historic 1927 Transatlantic flight.
The FFA and LEC Collaboration will include the following areas of focus:
● Global cooperation with industry experts to identify barriers to scale and adoption of SAFs
● Economic and policy expertise to identify key technologies, policies, economic and social barriers and define prize opportunities
● Credible and objective definition of prize rules and success metrics to ensure fair competitions, including competition judging
“For more than 25 years, Lee Enterprises Consulting has fostered innovation at the forefront of the bioeconomy and built a reputation as the most trusted group of experts in the bioeconomy”, said Wayne Lee. “We have a shared vision to advance aviation’s future through the availability and sustainability of sustainable aviation fuels.”
The Forever Flight Alliance was launched by the Lindbergh Foundation at the 2022 European Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland.
About Lindbergh Foundation
The Lindbergh Foundation continues the legacy of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh’s lifetime of service by spearheading bold solutions and inspiring talent to help balance technology and the environment. Founded in 1977 by Neil Armstrong, General James Doolittle and other friends of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh, the Lindbergh Foundation has a long history of enabling innovation at the nexus of technology and the environment through its grants and awards programs. Today it is focused on decarbonizing aviation and stimulating education as the organization plans for the 100th anniversary of Charles Lindbergh’s 1927 New York to Paris transatlantic flight. Visit https://lindberghfoundation.org.
The Forever Flight Alliance is a joint program of the Lindbergh Foundation and The XPRIZE Foundation to make aviation permanently sustainable utilizing an all-industry approach to decarbonize aviation using incentive prizes. Alliance partners include the participation and support of The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), as well as the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI).
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises Consulting was founded in 1995 and has grown to become the world’s premier bioeconomy consulting group, with over 150 bioenergy and biochemical experts worldwide. The group’s experts are world-renowned leaders in their field selected based on their experience, reputation, and education and have completed thousands of projects worldwide. Lee Enterprises Consulting’s sectors cover biofuels, bio-based materials & chemicals, feedstocks, and industrial biotechnologies. LEC provides services in due diligence and funding, project engineering and oversight, project development and operations, and legal & regulatory. Visit www.lee-enterprises.com.
