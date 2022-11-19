ASR-Pioneer Announces Transition to New CEO Leadership
NICHOLASVILLE, KY, USA, November 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASR-Pioneer, Inc. announces that Larry Williams has stepped down as President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective September 19, 2022. The ASR-Pioneer Board of Directors has assembled a committee to undertake a comprehensive search for new executive leadership. While the search is being conducted, the Board has appointed David Treinis, Director, to serve as interim CEO/COO to manage company operations.
To meet industry and customer needs, ASR-Pioneer has made significant changes in recent years. In 2019, ASR opened a new 20,000 square-feet manufacturing facility and corporate office near Lexington KY. The company next expanded its capabilities through the purchase of Strong Enterprises in 2021. Strong has provided military and recreational personnel with a variety of advances in parachute technology over its 60 years of operation. Most recently, Pioneer Aerospace—with a reputation for advanced recovery applications in the space industry—was incorporated into the ASR family in a 2022 acquisition. Pioneer’s depth in engineering and manufacturing capabilities reflect their 80 years of experience in the field, including advanced technical solutions for space and military applications.
“We are proud of the results and synergies we have developed as we integrated the Strong, Pioneer, and ASR teams over the last year to form one operating company,” said Dario Manfredi, chairman of the Board of Directors. “We are well positioned to meet the dynamic production and capacity demands of our customers through the synergies created by our unified, seamless business. With these compelling prospects on the horizon, the ASR-Pioneer Board of Directors is committed to finding the right leader to guide this team to its future success.”
With five US-based locations, ASR-Pioneer produces leading-edge technologies to address the requirements of the parachute, aircraft, defense, space, and A/UAM markets successfully now and into the future. All current and potential customers may continue to reach out to a member of the ASR-Pioneer customer team, led by VP, Sales & Marketing Mark McElhaney.
About ASR-Pioneer, Inc.
ASR-Pioneer, Inc., based in Nicholasville, Ky., staffed by a team of experienced aviation professionals, has been developing aerospace products for over 80 years. Our products are used by some of the largest aerospace companies in the world and range from life saving devices to components integral to system testing and operation. ASR-Pioneer offers a range of off-the-shelf aerospace products, but also have the experience to evaluate specific engineering products and provide unique solutions.
Mark McElhaney
+1 719-331-1785
Mark.McElhaney@asr-pioneer.com
ASR-Pioneer