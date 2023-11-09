The Puzzle Annual returns for Christmas 2023

9 November 2023

The Puzzle Annual is back for a second year, bringing you festive fun from the most popular puzzle magazines in the Take a Break range. As well as being packed with a fantastic mix of seasonal puzzles, you’ll also hear what our editors get up to during this most wonderful time of year. A must-have puzzle gift for you and the puzzle fans in your life!

John Simmonds, Publisher comments “After the success of last year’s launch, it’s great to see the Take a Break Puzzle Annual return for Christmas 2023! We’ve seen a great response from our retail partners who have recognised the unique proposition the Puzzle Annual presents, meaning we’re pleased to be back on even more shelves across even more retail groups than last year!

Congratulations to the team for creating another wonderful title that reflects our mission, to ‘delight and entertain’ our readers with new and exciting products.”

In other news, the long-established Puzzle Selection celebrates its 30th anniversary! Entertaining the nation with its brilliant mix of puzzles, crosswords, wordsearches and picture posers, Kaylie MacKenzie, Puzzle Selection Editor comments “Every five years, we like to make a big deal of our birthday issue. This year, we have party-themed puzzles, a 30-question quiz and hosts of celebrities who share a birth year with Puzzle Selection. Celebrate three decades of crosswords, codebreakers and full-colour picture puzzles — and here’s to many more birthdays!”

The Puzzle Annual is on sale now until early January 2024, with Puzzle Selection hitting newsstands on 16 November 2023.

- ENDS -

For further press information, please contact:

Jyoti Mand, Senior Communications Executive

E: jyoti.mand@bauermedia.co.uk

M:07585 651131

About Take a Break Puzzles

The partnership with Take a Break, a best-selling women’s weekly magazine began in 1990, with puzzles now being an integral element of the magazine. The partnership has now expanded to there being a range of dedicated Take a Break puzzle magazines, including Take a Crossword and Take a Puzzle.

About Bauer Media UK

Bauer Media UK reaches over 25 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Brand Network. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.