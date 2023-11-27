What Happens Without a Self-Directed IRA
What can investors expect without a Self-Directed IRA for retirement? American IRA’s most recent post tackles this question with specificsASHEVILLE, NC, US, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hitting retirement age without having the necessary funds set aside can be a major fear for many Americans. The thought of relying on a fixed income like social security means that these retirees don’t have the freedom to enjoy life like they want—and unforeseen expenses can add up. That’s why a recent post at American IRA addressed what happens if investors don’t use a Self-Directed IRA for retirement savings.
In the post, American IRA dove into specifics about current retirement savings in the United States. American IRA quoted Vanguard, which noted that Americans on average have about $140,000 saved for retirement. However, median balances are far lower, with just about $35,000, which suggests a wide disparity. Many people simply don’t have enough money saved for retirement, which can lead to a lot of stress, a lot of pressure on families, and a lot of potential for heartache later in life.
In contrast, planning for retirement may seem like the obvious options. A Self-Directed IRA such as a Self-Directed SEP IRA could potentially give investors the higher contribution limits that make it possible to save a large sum of money in a relatively short period of time, especially for those who need to catch up later in life. A head start is a great way to begin planning for retirement, but some people may find themselves in their 40s and 50s without as much “runway” for saving for retirement.
A Self-Directed IRA offers the advantage of letting investors choose from a wider range of retirement asset classes, including real estate, precious metals, and more. This gives investors more options for seeking the returns they may need to build a sizeable nest egg, especially for investors with experience in investing in one of those asset classes. It’s not a guarantee of future success, but it can be the missing ingredient for investors who want to exercise more control in retirement.
American IRA frequently publishes content about Self-Directed IRAs, including specific accounts, at its blog at www.AmericanIRA.com. Additionally, interested parties may reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm by contacting its phone number at 866-7500-IRA.
