The Ambassador of the Philippines presented copies of his credentials

09/11/2023

On November 9, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiev accepted copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Turkmenistan (with residence in Tehran) Roberto Manalo.

The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed hope that his diplomatic activities will contribute to the further development of Turkmen-Philippine relations.

The diplomats exchanged views on the current state and possibilities for further development of interstate cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Turkmen side noted that one of the important priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is to intensify a full-scale partnership with the countries of Southeast Asia and, in this context, expressed interest in strengthening and expanding bilateral relations with the Republic of the Philippines in a number of priority areas of cooperation of mutual interest.

The parties also noted the prospects for partnership between Turkmenistan and the Philippines within the framework of authoritative regional and international structures.