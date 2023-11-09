Submit Release
Turkmenistan signed a Roadmap for cooperation on information technologies in education

09/11/2023

88

On November 9, 2023, in the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, a signing ceremony of the Roadmap for cooperation of the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education for 2024-2025 was held.

The document was signed by the Minister of Education of Turkmenistan G.Ataeva and the Director of the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education Tao Zhan.

The document provides the main directions for joint activities in the field of application of advanced information technologies and experience in the field of education.

