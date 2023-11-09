Submit Release
The President of Turkmenistan takes part in the ECO meeting

09/11/2023

On November 9, 2023, the 16th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization started in Tashkent, in which the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov takes part.

As part of his participation at the forum, the head of state will voice Turkmenistan’s vision for the development of cooperation in various fields in the ECO space.

It should be emphasized that one of the key directions of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy strategy is multi-format interaction with international and regional organizations, including the ECO. Since the founding of the Organization, its platform has become an effective tool for establishing and developing fruitful partnerships between member countries.

Turkmenistan, being a member of this Organization since 1992, is actively building up friendly, good-neighborly relations with the ECO member states.

It should also be noted that the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization on the initiative of the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was convened in Ashgabat on November 28, 2021, ECO Day. Based on its results, the Final Document was adopted - the Ashgabat Consensus for Action.

