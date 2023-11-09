CyberRisk Alliance Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary with Updated Brand and New Website
Cybersecurity business intelligence leader reveals refreshed corporate brand, and new website to mark its exciting milestoneNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), the leading cybersecurity business intelligence company, announced the company’s refreshed corporate brand, new website, and updated portfolio of solutions to coincide with its 5th anniversary celebration.
The newly designed and enhanced website can be viewed at CyberRiskAlliance.com.
In conjunction with the company’s anniversary, the refreshed and unified brand system includes new logos, newly designed collateral to showcase the company’s enhanced product portfolio, and an updated design for its website. The website restates the company’s mission statement, and features engaging blogs from industry leaders, as well as improved access and program layouts and solutions to serve the entire cybersecurity ecosystem.
CRA has developed an expansive portfolio of marquee events and information brands serving the cybersecurity community from its 12 strategic acquisitions during the past five years. “We’re excited that our rapid success and rise to scale and influence demands mandates an improved, core value proposition across all our brands and services to reinforce how our successful integration of those brands delivers unique and distinct value for cybersecurity professionals and technology providers,” said John Whelan, President of CyberRisk Alliance.
“This is an exciting time for CyberRisk Alliance, we are thrilled to introduce our updated corporate brand to our employees, clients and partners,” says Doug Manoni, CEO of CyberRisk Alliance. “Celebrating the company’s 5th anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect CRA’s many accomplishments and contributions to the cybersecurity community. This occasion is especially significant for us as we continue to demonstrate our agility and evolve to new technology and changing market demands. Looking ahead, we will continue with an aggressive agenda, focused on innovation and investment to better serve and engage the entire cybersecurity ecosystem.”
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and innovative events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, TechExpo Top Secret, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cybersecurity Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, and LaunchTech Communications. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.
Jessica Vose
CyberRisk Alliance
press@cyberriskalliance.com