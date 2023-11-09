Submit Release
Working trip to the Republic of Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, November 9 - On November 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for a working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan to participate in the meeting of the heads of state of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

On this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, will be accompanied by the Ministers of Economic Development and Trade, Transport, the Chairman of the State Committee for Investments and State Property Management, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and other officials.

