FREEN Announces New Vertical Wind Turbine FREEN-55
FREEN tests FREEN-55 - an efficient, quiet, and powerful vertical wind turbine.
The development of FREEN-55 is focused on integrating a vertical-axis turbine with enhanced aerodynamic efficiency. ”KOHTLA-JäRVE, IDA-VIRUMAA, ESTONIA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuously striving to enhance wind energy technologies, FREEN presents the testing results of its latest vertical wind turbine FREEN-55, designed to meet the needs of both private and commercial sectors.
Tests conducted at the proving ground have confirmed the high operability of the device and its compliance with the declared specifications. FREEN-55 showed excellent performance during initial checks and operability tests, successfully starting to generate electricity at minimal wind speeds. The performance measurement stage demonstrated that the wind turbine generates energy efficiently and reliably at various wind speeds.
Freen-55 is currently undergoing long-term testing aimed at confirming its durability and preparing for certification.
FREEN's CEO, Simo Eiert, comments: "The development of FREEN-55 is focused on integrating a vertical-axis turbine with enhanced aerodynamic efficiency. We've achieved a significant reduction in mechanical losses and an increase in efficiency across various weather conditions, which allowed the turbine to achieve the highest energy efficiency”.
FREEN-55 stands out among competitors with its patented blade design that operates in any wind direction without the need for reorientation and features exceptionally low noise levels. Its technical characteristics – a nominal power of 56.7 kW and the ability to function at wind speeds from 3.3 to 16 m/s – make it ideal for a wide range of applications, from private households to emergency power sources for public buildings.
The eco-friendliness, efficiency, and quiet operation of FREEN-55, combined with low operational costs and easy assembly, open new horizons for the integration of wind energy systems into modern life.
About FREEN
FREEN actively engages in the development and implementation of innovative wind energy solutions. Based in Estonia, FREEN is committed to providing the market with highly efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective wind turbines that meet the most modern standards of sustainable development.
