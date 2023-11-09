Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,365 in the last 365 days.

Turkmenistan will export natural gas to Iraq

Turkmenistan will export natural gas to Iraq

09/11/2023

110

On November 8, 2023, a meeting between representatives of the State Concern “Türkmengaz” and the delegation of the Republic of Iraq led by the Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel took place in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, a representative of the Iraqi government expressed his country’s readiness to further develop mutually beneficial relations with Turkmenistan, which has great potential in the energy sector.

In this context, the parties considered issues related to the organization of supplies of Turkmen natural gas to Iraq under the SWAP scheme through the territory of Iran. In addition, legal, commercial, financial, and organizational conditions for future joint activities in the gas industry were discussed.

As is known, a Memorandum of Understanding was previously signed between the State Concern “Türkmengaz” and the Ministry of Electricity of the Republic of Iraq.

As a result of the current meeting, a Protocol was signed on the main commercial terms of the agreement on the sale, purchase and sale of Turkmen natural gas to the Republic of Iraq. According to the protocol, 9 billion cubic meters of Turkmen natural gas will be transported annually through Iran to Iraq under the SWAP scheme during 5 years.

Thus, Turkmenistan, which has huge reserves of hydrocarbon resources, firmly and consistently pursues a policy of further diversification of its energy supplies to world markets.

You just read:

Turkmenistan will export natural gas to Iraq

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more