Brightpoint AI selected as Company of the year 2023
Brightpoint AI honoured at The CEO Magazine’s 2023 Company of the Year Awards, selected from a competitive pool of technology businesses by industry experts.
We'll continue to push the boundaries of AI, ensuring our customers stay ahead of the competition and maintain operational efficiency.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award acknowledges the notable achievements of Brightpoint AI where its Generative AI and Computer Vision technology has been adopted by an increasing number of Manufacturing, Legal, Higher Education, and Nonprofit organizations. Additionally, the company has advanced its product, team, and infrastructure.
— Dr. Dipika Mirpuri
Expressing her delight, Brightpoint AI, CEO Dr. Dipika Mirpuri said, “We take immense pride in delivering exceptional experiences through our Generative AI and Computer Vision solutions, revolutionizing businesses across various industries with advanced AI technologies. As we forge ahead, we'll continue to push the boundaries of AI, ensuring our customers stay ahead of the competition and maintain operational efficiency. I extend my gratitude to The CEO Magazine, the award sponsors, and, of course, the Brightpoint AI Team, our customers, and partners for their hard work and support on our scale-up journey.”
About Brightpoint AI
Brightpoint AI is a leading provider of custom Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions specifically in the areas of Generative AI and Computer Vision. We specialize in meeting the unique needs of industries like Manufacturing, Higher Education, Legal, Agriculture, Smart Cities, Nonprofit, Distribution, and Retail.
Recognizing the transformative power of AI, we leverage a team of seasoned experts and skilled data scientists to create solutions that cut costs, enhance operational efficiency, and boost customer satisfaction.
From consultation to implementation and ongoing support, our end-to-end AI services ensure complete client satisfaction. Working closely with global clients, we immerse ourselves in their needs to develop innovative solutions, keeping them ahead in the competitive landscape.
