Deepen AI Unveils Cutting-Edge Features in 2D Semantic Segmentation: "Propagate Labels" and "Segment Anything Model"
The new features will contribute to improved efficiency and accuracy in 2D data labeling leading to increased safety
Our 'Propagate Labels' and 'Segment Anything Model' are a testament to our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that simplify complex tasks and empower our users.”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deepen AI, a leading provider of AI-powered annotation solutions, is thrilled to announce two new features in 2D Semantic Segmentation: "Propagate Labels" and the "Segment Anything Model." These innovations will make data labeling easier and more efficient than ever before.
2D Semantic Segmentation is a vital technique in the field of computer vision and image processing that plays a crucial role in a variety of applications. It involves classifying each pixel in an image into a predefined category, providing a pixel-level understanding of the image's content.
Deepen AI's "Propagate Labels" feature significantly increases precision in 2D Semantic Segmentation. With this tool, users can now seamlessly and accurately propagate labels from one frame to another, reducing the manual labor involved in the annotation process.
This feature significantly reduces the time and effort required for annotating images. It allows for the quick transfer of labels from a reference image to a new image with similar content. By propagating labels, users ensure a higher level of annotation consistency across their datasets, enhancing the performance and accuracy of AI models.
In addition, Deepen AI has also added "Segment Anything Model" to revolutionize extracting objects from images. With a single click, this AI model can "cut out" virtually any object, regardless of complexity or background, providing an unprecedented level of precision and ease in image processing.
With this model, complex image cut-outs are as easy as clicking a button. This simplicity makes it accessible to a wide range of use cases. The "Segment Anything Model" can be applied to any object in any image, making it suitable for a myriad of applications, from e-commerce to healthcare.
"Deepen AI is committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI-powered image processing," said Mohammad Musa, CEO and co-founder of Deepen AI. "Our 'Propagate Labels' and 'Segment Anything Model' are a testament to our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that simplify complex tasks and empower our users."
There are multiple use cases of 2D Semantic Segmentation. In autonomous vehicles, it plays a pivotal role in identifying and classifying objects in the vehicle's surroundings, including other vehicles, pedestrians, road signs, and more. This information is essential for safe navigation and decision-making. In robotics, 2D Semantic Segmentation is used for object recognition, scene understanding, and obstacle avoidance, enabling robots to interact with and navigate through complex environments.
For more information about Deepen AI's "Propagate Labels" and "Segment Anything Model," please visit their official website at https://www.deepen.ai/image-annotation
About Deepen AI
Deepen AI is a Silicon Valley-based startup and the only safety-first data lifecycle tools and services company focused on machine learning and AI for autonomous systems. With tools and services that are customizable to suit the needs of enterprises and start-ups, they have happy customers of every size across the globe. Visit Deepen.ai for more information.
