Decarbonizing the African Cement Industry Takes Center Stage at the 12th Africa CemenTrade Summit
12th Africa CemenTrade is a forum for players to share latest updates on sustainable cement production, decarbonization technologies, projects, and solutions.ABIDJAN, COTE D'IVOIRE, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated 12th Africa CemenTrade Summit, slated for November 21-22, 2023, in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire, is set to be a watershed moment in the African cement industry. With its overarching theme, "Decarbonizing the Cement Industry in Africa," the summit is primed to be a cornerstone event for industry leaders and stakeholders who are fervently committed to a sustainable and eco-conscious future.
World-Class Speakers:
At the heart of this event lies a remarkable lineup of esteemed speakers who are driving the vanguard of sustainability and innovation within the cement industry. Their expertise and insights will illuminate the path toward a greener future:
• Arvind Pathak, Group Managing Director & CEO, Dangote Cement Plc
• Stanislas ZEZE, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Bloomfield Investment Corp
• Malik Benbrahim, Head of Technical Services and Regional MD, CIMAF
• Berkan Fidan, CTO / COO, CIMPOR Global Holdings BV
• Zineb Zeryouhi, Strategy & Development Director - Francophone Africa Cluster, LafargeHolcim Maroc Afrique
• Dr. Weiping Ma, Chief Advisor, West China Cement Ltd
• Omar Khorshid, Technical Director, Heidelberg Materials Egypt
• Loic Pottier, Area Sales Manager, Fives FCB
• Sara Dallasta, Sales Manager Africa & Mena Region, Eggersmann GmbH
• Rasmus Franklin Momme, Global Chief Process Engineer, FLSmidth A/S
• Peer Mohamed, Technical Manager, Wacker Chemicals Middle East
• Mayur Upadhyay, Regional Sales Manager: Middle East and Africa, Wacker Chemicals Middle East
• Kevin Berkane, Investment Officer - Manufacturing & Services, Africa Region, IFC
• Tarek Semmoudi, Commercial & Marketing Director, Spa Biskria Ciment
• Henning Fotland, Head of West Africa, DS Norden
• Rishit Dalal, Director, Jaycee
• Mukesh V. Thakwani, Chairman, B5 Plus Limited
Strong Support from Associate Sponsors:
The 12th Africa CemenTrade Summit is grateful for the support of its Associate Sponsors, who play a vital role in making this event a reality:
1. CIMPOR Global Holdings
2. Fives FCB
3. Eggersmann GmbH
4. Wacker Chemicals Middle East
5. B5 Plus Limited
Innovative Exhibitors:
The summit will also provide a platform for a diverse range of exhibitors, each offering valuable insights and showcasing cutting-edge solutions. The exhibitors include:
1. B5 Plus Limited
2. thyssenkrupp Polysius
3. Fives FCB
4. Mondi AG
5. CBMI Construction Co., Ltd
CMT's 12th Africa CemenTrade Summit is poised to be a pivotal moment in the African cement industry. It is an exceptional platform for industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to explore and discuss the latest developments in sustainable cement production. The conference will offer unique opportunities to stay informed about market trends, decarbonization technologies, innovative projects, and solutions that are shaping the future of the industry.
The demand for green cement in Africa is on the rise, driven by a growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency in construction and infrastructure projects. This event provides a unique chance to connect with leading peers, experts, and industry professionals, all dedicated to driving positive change and sustainable growth in the cement industry.
Join us in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire, on November 21-22, 2023, and be part of the conversation that will shape the future of the African cement industry.
For more information and to register for the 12th Africa CemenTrade Summit, please contact grace@cmtsp.com.sg
About the Africa CemenTrade Summit: The Africa CemenTrade Summit is an annual event dedicated to fostering sustainable growth, innovation, and knowledge exchange within the African cement industry. With a focus on decarbonization, sustainable practices, and industry trends, the summit brings together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to shape the future of cement production on the African continent. For more information, please visit https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=231126&pu=303125
