Honoring the Champions of Kindness: Announcing the Winners of the TALHero Awards 2023
An initiative to celebrate exceptional changemakers, creating agents of social change and inspiring more social action
SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touch-A-Life Foundation today announced the winners of the prestigious TALHero Awards for 2023. The awards will be presented to the recipients at TAL Kindness Day to be held on November 18, 2023, at Heartfulness Institute, Fremont, California from 11.00 am onwards.
Each year at TAL Kindness Day, Touch-A-Life Foundation confers the TALHero Awards upon unsung heroes and changemaker organizations, championing social causes, making a real difference to the communities they work with, and amplifying kindness in the world. The initiative not only seeks to recognize and honor visionaries, but also create positive change agents who inspire others to change the status quo and spread kindness.
“Touch-A-Life Foundation takes great pride in honoring changemakers in India and the US with the prestigious TALHero Awards for their exceptional contribution to societal progress. This year’s awardees inspire and motivate us to keep driving forward in our mission to amplify kindness in the world”, said Dr. Pratiksha Gandhi, Jury Member, TALHero Awards; TALLeader
The Winners of TALHero Awards 2023:
Changemakers – USA
Dr. Corey Pahanish, Executive Director, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation
Micheal Pope, CEO, Alzheimer’s Services of the East Bay
Ruthe Farmer, Founder, Last Mile Education Fund
Changemakers – India
Lalitha Raghuram, Country Director, MOHAN Foundation
Ashok Deshmane, Founder, Snehwan
Ratnam Chitturi, Founder, North South Foundation
Nonprofits - USA
New Horizons House: https://www.newhorizonshouse.org/
Operation Access: https://www.operationaccess.org/
10,000 Degrees: https://www.linkedin.com/company/10000degrees/
Nonprofits - India
HelpAge India: https://www.helpageindia.org/
Datri NGO: https://datri.org/
Teach for India: https://www.teachforindia.org/
TALHero Awards are also conferred upon socially conscious corporate entities who are catalyzing social change and leaving a lasting impact on the communities they serve.
“This year’s TALHero Award winners are an amazing group of visionaries doing remarkable work to ignite positive change in the lives of those in need. We congratulate the winners and wish them the best,” said Srini Madala, Jury Member, TALHero Awards; TALLeader
In addition, TAL Kindness Day 2023 will feature a series of insightful panel discussions, keynote addresses, and workshops, TALTransformers Social Entrepreneurship PitchFest for high school students, networking opportunities, exhibits by nonprofits and CSR, food, and live entertainment.
“We applaud the unwavering commitment of this year’s TALHero awardees in making the world a better place.", said Vishwajit Kashid, TALLeader; CEO, TAL Blood Donation
Join Touch-A-Life Foundation at TAL Kindness Day 2023 in celebrating champions of kindness and getting inspired to take social action.
Join Touch-A-Life Foundation at TAL Kindness Day 2023 in celebrating champions of kindness and getting inspired to take social action.
About Touch-A-Life Foundation
Touch-A-Life Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded on the principle of helping others to drive societal good and progress. We empower nonprofits and individuals to access critical resources to make a difference and drive lasting social change.
