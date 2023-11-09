Honoring the Champions of Kindness: Announcing the Winners of the TALHero Awards 2023

An initiative to celebrate exceptional changemakers, creating agents of social change and inspiring more social action

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touch-A-Life Foundation today announced the winners of the prestigious TALHero Awards for 2023. The awards will be presented to the recipients at TAL Kindness Day to be held on November 18, 2023, at Heartfulness Institute, Fremont, California from 11.00 am onwards.

Each year at TAL Kindness Day, Touch-A-Life Foundation confers the TALHero Awards upon unsung heroes and changemaker organizations, championing social causes, making a real difference to the communities they work with, and amplifying kindness in the world. The initiative not only seeks to recognize and honor visionaries, but also create positive change agents who inspire others to change the status quo and spread kindness.

“Touch-A-Life Foundation takes great pride in honoring changemakers in India and the US with the prestigious TALHero Awards for their exceptional contribution to societal progress. This year’s awardees inspire and motivate us to keep driving forward in our mission to amplify kindness in the world”, said Dr. Pratiksha Gandhi, Jury Member, TALHero Awards; TALLeader

The Winners of TALHero Awards 2023:

Changemakers – USA

Dr. Corey Pahanish, Executive Director, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

Micheal Pope, CEO, Alzheimer’s Services of the East Bay

Ruthe Farmer, Founder, Last Mile Education Fund

Changemakers – India

Lalitha Raghuram, Country Director, MOHAN Foundation

Ashok Deshmane, Founder, Snehwan

Ratnam Chitturi, Founder, North South Foundation

Nonprofits - USA

New Horizons House: https://www.newhorizonshouse.org/

Operation Access: https://www.operationaccess.org/

10,000 Degrees: https://www.linkedin.com/company/10000degrees/

Nonprofits - India

HelpAge India: https://www.helpageindia.org/

Datri NGO: https://datri.org/

Teach for India: https://www.teachforindia.org/

TALHero Awards are also conferred upon socially conscious corporate entities who are catalyzing social change and leaving a lasting impact on the communities they serve.

“This year’s TALHero Award winners are an amazing group of visionaries doing remarkable work to ignite positive change in the lives of those in need. We congratulate the winners and wish them the best,” said Srini Madala, Jury Member, TALHero Awards; TALLeader

In addition, TAL Kindness Day 2023 will feature a series of insightful panel discussions, keynote addresses, and workshops, TALTransformers Social Entrepreneurship PitchFest for high school students, networking opportunities, exhibits by nonprofits and CSR, food, and live entertainment.

“We applaud the unwavering commitment of this year’s TALHero awardees in making the world a better place.", said Vishwajit Kashid, TALLeader; CEO, TAL Blood Donation

Join Touch-A-Life Foundation at TAL Kindness Day 2023 in celebrating champions of kindness and getting inspired to take social action.

About Touch-A-Life Foundation

Touch-A-Life Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded on the principle of helping others to drive societal good and progress. We empower nonprofits and individuals to access critical resources to make a difference and drive lasting social change.

