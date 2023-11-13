The holiday activities in Montreal

The 2023 edition of the Grand Magical Circuit

This season promises to be magical, and we can't wait to immerse ourselves in the rhythm of the year-end festivities!” — Line Basbous

MONTRéAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Very important date in Downtown : November 25th. The celebrations kick off with the return of two major events: the Santa Claus Parade followed by the launch of the 3rd edition of the Great Christmas Market of Montreal, featuring the opening concert by Kevin Bazinet on the Place des Festivals. "Downtown Montreal is the place to be for the holidays. That's why we're proud to support the Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal at the Place des Festivals, which bring the holiday magic to the heart of downtown", announced Glenn Castanheira, General Manager of SDC Montreal Centre-Ville.

Next up, the Christmas Village at the Atwater Market will open its doors for the 8th edition on November 30th.

The Magical Circuit offers a 100% free musical, cultural, and artistic program throughout the city through its Christmas markets, traditional culinary events, and various installations. "We are delighted to present many new features this year, both in the decor and animations of our Christmas markets, as well as in the diversity of winter initiatives found, notably on Monk Boulevard with the 'Sentier des Lumières', and the festive arrangements in the CDN-NDG district, 'Le Coin des Fêtes'. This season promises to be magical, and we can't wait to immerse ourselves in the rhythm of the holiday festivities!" said Line Basbous, responsible of La Lutinerie.

As always, the Grand Magical Circuit offers the opportunity to discover the talent of over a hundred local artisans and producers, found in small decorated and illuminated chalets, meet Santa Claus during his rounds, and enjoy great (en)chanting concerts each Saturday evenings at the Christmas Market in the Quartier des Spectacles. There are numerous opportunities to immerse yourself in a warm atmosphere and enjoy accessible entertainment for all.

"Downtown Montréal is transformed into a veritable winter wonderland during the holiday season, offering an unforgettable winter experience to all visitors and residents alike. The twinkling lights, the Grand Marché and Christmas Village, the unparalleled culinary scene and the warm welcome from residents make Montréal a must-see destination for all those in search of holiday magic", says Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

The main information in this press release is the return of the Downtown New Year's Eve Party, for a second edition even more festive and brilliant. The event will take place in the setting of the Great Christmas Market and will offer a variety of food trucks and bars, as well as a special program until 1 a.m.

SENTIER DE LUMIÈRES

Boulevard Monk • From November 23, 2023, to January 11, 2024

The inaugural evening of this luminous journey will be held on November 23, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The program includes musical performances, a luminous photobooth, and free face painting.

–

GREAT CHRISTMAS MARKET OF MONTREAL

Quartier des Spectacles • From November 25 to December 30, 2023

Even more entertainment! New workshops for both children and adults in a cozier Orangerie. The signature show "Christmas in Montreal" returns to the stage every day from December 18 to 24 with original songs to discover the magical world of the Elves. Opening hours: until December 17, Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; starting December 18, weekdays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on December 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed on December 25.

–

THE CHRISTMAS VILLAGE

Atwater Market • From November 30 to December 24, 2023

The return of the "Elves' Kingdom" with new activities such as Santa's Office and the Elves' Museum. Open on November 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On December 1st, there will be a late closing at 10 p.m. for the highly anticipated Montreal Raclette Party.

–

THE HOLIDAY CORNER

Borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce • From December 8 to December 17, 2023

A multi-site installation across 3 magical places : located in Côte-des-Neiges on Promenade Jean-Brillant and in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce at parc Paul-Doyon, and on Place Guy-Viau. There will also be animations and free treats during these two weekends. Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

–

DOWNTOWN NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

Place des Festivals • From December 31, 2023, to January 1, 2024

A festive program from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on two stages: DJ sets, music concerts, bars, and food trucks on-site. Check the upcoming schedule on our website.

Dive into the holiday season and join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #noelmtl

More information at noelmontreal.ca

Download visuals • bit.ly/presseGCF23

About • La Lutinerie is a recognized event promoter in Montreal, known for its holiday events and installations in the Quartier des Spectacles and the Sud-Ouest. The organization has received several awards (Tourisme Montréal, Chambre de commerce et d'industrie du Sud-Ouest). La Lutinerie is also behind the Guinguettes de Montréal, which take place during the summer throughout the metropolis.