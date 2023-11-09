The Russo Firm Welcomes Renowned Class Action Lawyer James C. Kelly as New Partner
The Russo Firm welcomes expert class action attorney James C. Kelly to their legal team and a firm partner.
The Russo Firm is devoted to providing the best possible legal representation to our clients and bringing Mr. Kelly on is just another step toward that goal.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Russo Firm, a leading national law firm known for its dedicated pursuit of justice and comprehensive legal expertise, is excited to announce the addition of a leading lawyer in class action litigation, James C. Kelly.
James C. Kelly, founder of The Law Office of James C. Kelly has been recognized as a formidable force in the legal community for over 19 years, especially in the area of class action lawsuits. His distinguished career has led him to handle some of the largest and most complex class action cases in the United States where he secured substantial settlements and verdicts for his clients.
Throughout his career, Mr. Kelly has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the law, his community, and his clients. His litigation experience includes consumer protection, corporate law, and product liability. Mr. Kelly has been instrumental in securing justice for those affected by corporate negligence, with a history that includes holding Fortune 500 companies accountable for their actions.
Mr. Kelly has been involved in significant cases against companies like Google, Campbell Soup, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, AIG, Citibank, and Blue Diamond Growers, just to name a few.
His expertise has not only resulted in notable financial wins for his clients but also brought about meaningful corporate changes that benefit society at large.
Mr. Kelly will be joining The Russo Firm as a Partner in our Class Action Practice, enhancing our existing class action practice with his depth of knowledge and strategic insight. His arrival will mark a significant expansion of our capabilities and underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled advocacy for our clients.
We are excited to welcome James Kelly and are confident his contributions will bolster our mission to provide justice for those we serve.
