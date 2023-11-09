Early Edge California Leads Educational Tour on the East Coast for Elected Officials and Early Learning and Care Leaders
The Early Learning advocacy organization hosted SSPI Tony Thurmond and Asms. Kevin McCarty, Al Muratsuchi, and Luz Rivas for this 3-day educational event
We all are working towards providing the best start for our young children, and it was so inspiring to learn alongside them all.”CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early Edge California hosted Early Learning champions and leaders from California for its 2023 Educational Early Learning Tour. It was a cross-state learning experience in Boston and New Jersey to learn about how districts in those localities are successfully providing universal preschool within a mixed-delivery system. The delegation included State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, Assembly members Kevin McCarty, Al Muratsuchi, and Luz Rivas, representatives from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom, California Department of Education, and California Department of Social Services, labor representatives from the California Teachers Association, California School Employees Association, and SEIU Local 99, representatives from Heising-Simons Foundation, First 5 LA, and CSULA, and Early Learning and Care advocates from Child Care Resource Center, Learning Policy Institute, UNITE-LA.
This 3-day event featured visits to Boston Public Schools in Massachusetts and Rahway Public Schools in New Jersey to view high-quality early learning programs and meet and learn from local officials and experts through panel discussions which highlighted successes, challenges, and lessons learned in both states. The tour, sponsored by the Heising-Simons Foundation and First 5 LA, was a special opportunity for our state’s leaders to build their knowledge, and reinforce their commitment to strengthening the Early Learning experiences of children in our state.
“We started the Educational Early Learning Tours a few years ago, and I have been fortunate to lead three of these amazing learning experiences. I have learned so much from interacting with young learners, staff, and local experts in other states. It was our honor to have so many passionate Early Learning champions join us for this year’s tour. We all are working towards providing the best start for our young children, and it was so inspiring to learn alongside them all,” said Patricia Lozano, Executive Director of Early Edge California.
"I had the privilege of visiting Boston schools and witnessing firsthand the remarkable work they are doing in the field of early childhood education with their Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) program. I commend the outstanding efforts of Early Edge California in advancing policy changes and investments that will expand high-quality Early Learning programs for children. I’m proud to have sponsored the legislation that created Universal TK in California and then leading California’s UPK efforts to ensuring more children have access to high-quality preschool learning experiences. We have substantial research and experience to affirm that the early years play a pivotal role in supporting a child's learning and development. When our children have access to high-quality PreK, it significantly enhances their likelihood of graduating, pursuing post-secondary education, and staying in school,” said Tony Thurmond, California’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
“Thank you, Early Edge, for inviting me on the Early Learning Tour in Boston and New Jersey. As California continues to expand education for our youngest learners, it is important we see how other districts are making education more accessible. I had a great time talking with teachers and students, and I’m looking forward to taking what I learned and applying it here in California,” said Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento).
“As Chair of the Assembly Education Committee, I really appreciated Early Edge California’s study tour that focused on best practices in early childhood education. California is working toward universal transitional kindergarten. We need “As Chair of the Assembly Education Committee, I really appreciated Early Edge California’s study tour that focused on best practices in early childhood education. California is working toward universal transitional kindergarten. We need to continue to invest in high-quality early learning to close the opportunity gap for all California kids,” said Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, who represents the Los Angeles South Bay area.
“Students deserve high-quality access to education. While I toured Boston public schools and public school-based preschool programs, I noticed how each school prioritized each student's future by meeting high-quality education with social and emotional learning, community, and family. The success of their programs ensures their students are challenged and given the support needed to prepare them to be globally competitive in the future,” said Assemblywoman Luz Rivas (D-San Fernando Valley).
Early Edge California is a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to improving access to high-quality Early Learning.
