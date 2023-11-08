Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,558 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Reappoints Brandt, Lutz To Texas Board Of Medical Radiologic Technology

TEXAS, November 8 - November 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jennifer Brandt and Melanie “Shannon” Lutz to the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board is responsible for regulating the practice of radiologic technology.

Jennifer Brandt of Azle is a radiologist assistant at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. She is a member of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists and volunteers for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists. She formerly served as a member of the Society of Radiology Physician Extenders, Texas Society of Radiologic Technologists, and North Texas Radiologic Technologist Society. She received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Radiologic Sciences from Midwestern State University.

Melanie “Shannon” Lutz of Cypress is the associate vice president for quality and patient safety at Memorial Hermann Health System. She is an advisory board member for the Pima Medical Institute School of Radiology and sits on the board of the National Charity League Texas Diamonds Chapter. Lutz received an Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology from Tyler Junior College and a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science in Radiologic Technology and Master of Science from Sam Houston State University.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Reappoints Brandt, Lutz To Texas Board Of Medical Radiologic Technology

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more