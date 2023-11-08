Governor Abbott Reappoints Brandt, Lutz To Texas Board Of Medical Radiologic Technology

TEXAS, November 8 - November 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jennifer Brandt and Melanie “Shannon” Lutz to the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board is responsible for regulating the practice of radiologic technology.

Jennifer Brandt of Azle is a radiologist assistant at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. She is a member of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists and volunteers for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists. She formerly served as a member of the Society of Radiology Physician Extenders, Texas Society of Radiologic Technologists, and North Texas Radiologic Technologist Society. She received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Radiologic Sciences from Midwestern State University.

Melanie “Shannon” Lutz of Cypress is the associate vice president for quality and patient safety at Memorial Hermann Health System. She is an advisory board member for the Pima Medical Institute School of Radiology and sits on the board of the National Charity League Texas Diamonds Chapter. Lutz received an Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology from Tyler Junior College and a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science in Radiologic Technology and Master of Science from Sam Houston State University.