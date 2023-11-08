Williston Barracks / DUI Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1007362

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: November 8, 2023 / 0741 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Town of Cambridge

VIOLATION: DUI - Drug

ACCUSED: Kylie Dodds

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to Main Street in the Town of Cambridge for an altercation between two parties. On scene, Troopers identified Kylie Dodds as one of the parties involved. During investigation, Troopers observed signs of impairment and determined Dodds had operator a motor vehicle on a public highway. Dodds was placed into custody without incident for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Morristown Police Department for processing. Dodds was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/2023 12030 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.