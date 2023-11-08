Williston Barracks / DUI Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1007362
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: November 8, 2023 / 0741 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Town of Cambridge
VIOLATION: DUI - Drug
ACCUSED: Kylie Dodds
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to Main Street in the Town of Cambridge for an altercation between two parties. On scene, Troopers identified Kylie Dodds as one of the parties involved. During investigation, Troopers observed signs of impairment and determined Dodds had operator a motor vehicle on a public highway. Dodds was placed into custody without incident for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Morristown Police Department for processing. Dodds was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/2023 12030 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.