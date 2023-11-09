Highlights from Construction Links Network - November 9, 2023
This Saturday November 11 is Remembrance Day in Canada. By remembering, we pay tribute to members of the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and all first responders who served to defend our values and freedoms. We also honour those who continue to serve our country today. The top video this week is courtesy of The Royal Canadian Legion who remind us to reflect on the sacrifices made as well as attend a local ceremony hosted by Royal Canadian Legion Branches across the country.
Content this week includes:
• ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 32
• How To Understand That It’s Time To Change The Windows?
• Canadian construction leaders come to Ottawa to urge federal government to partner in building a strong foundation for economic growth
• Embracing Digital Transformation: Current Technologies Revolutionizing Construction Management for Home Builders
• Construction Lessons from Star Wars’ Death Star: Why the Empire Needed 360° Reality Capture
• Comparing Strengths to Weaknesses
• How to Choose a Construction Camera Vendor | Checklist
• Chapter 1 – Building Toronto’s Skyline: Toronto Condominiums Through the Decades
• What You Need to Consider When Choosing a Rooftop Guardrail
• Almost Every Single Ottawa Neighbourhood is in Underbidding Territory: Wahi Report
• RONA Launches PROvember 3rd Edition
• How Machine Control Helps Construction Professionals Regain Control of Project Accuracy and Waste
• Winners of the 9th Annual ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards announced
• PCL Construction Announces Executive-Level Succession Plan
• Saskatchewan Polytechnic launches training on sustainable housing for Indigenous communities
• Cadillac Fairview to Build Residential Rental Units in Montreal’s Quad Windsor
• EllisDon and TransED Partners Celebrate the Opening of Valley Line Southeast LRT
• ACEC-Canada Honours Leon Botham with Beaubien Award for Lifetime Achievement
• Canadian Building Permits Decrease in September
• Geo Week Announces Sneak Peek of 2024 Keynote Lineup
