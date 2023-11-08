Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Remembers Rachel Cyriacks Ten Years After Disappearance, Seeks Public’s Help

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is remembering Rachel Cyriacks (pronounced Seer- icks) on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance and is again asking for the public’s help in locating the Woonsocket woman.

“Ten years is too long for Rachel’s family to wonder what happened to her,” said Attorney General Jackley. “It is time to bring her home, and we ask anyone who has any information to come forward now.”

Cyriacks disappeared on Nov. 13, 2013 and was last known to be traveling to Huron. Her husband, Brad, told investigators that she picked him up in the Huron area. Rachel has not been heard from again. The investigation thus far indicates that her husband, Brad, was the last person to see Rachel.

In December of 2013, the family gray and black 1995 Silverado pickup truck was found on a bee farm near Huron. Rachel’s green, pink and white quilt, which was located in her home, also vanished at the time of her disappearance, according to authorities.

Attorney General Jackley said the State Division of Criminal Investigation and local law enforcement have investigated all information and tips related to Rachel’s disappearance.

“Throughout the years, we have received numerous tips and we have checked all of them,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The case remains active.”

People with information about Rachel are asked to call the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at 605-773-3331 or local law enforcement. Information will remain confidential.

The Missing Person poster for Rachel Cyriacks is attached.

                                                           -30-

