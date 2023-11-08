Mac's PET DEPOT Announces the Opening of its New Bark Park
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Mac's PET DEPOT is excited to announce the opening of its brand new indoor Bark Park on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023. This one-of-a-kind, climate-controlled facility offers a unique opportunity for dogs and their parents to engage in off-leash play and exercise in a safe and stimulating environment.
The Grand Opening event was November 2nd, with many pet parents and their furry companions exploring the benefits of indoor play. The Bark Park has been thoughtfully designed to provide a fun-filled space where pets can socialize, play, and bond with their owners, regardless of the weather outside.
Keri Torgerson, the local owner of Mac’s PET DEPOT, expressed her enthusiasm for the launch, "Our indoor dog park is not just about play; it's about building a stronger relationship with your pet. It's fascinating to observe how dogs interact in a new space, and we’re excited to offer this unique experience to the community."
In addition to the Bark Park, visitors can browse the new Pet Boutique, which features an array of unique gifts tailored for pet lovers. From whimsical coffee mugs to adorable kitchen towels, the boutique has something special for everyone.
We invite all pet lovers to experience a new era of pet-centric fun at 346 E Ward St, Milwaukee, WI, 53207.
About PET DEPOT
Since opening in 1991, PET DEPOT® has grown from a beloved local pet shop in Santa Monica to a trusted name with over 30 locally-owned locations across the U.S. and Canada. Recognized early on as "L.A.'s Best Pet Shop," we've maintained our commitment to personal service, expert advice, and quality pet care. Our expansion into franchising and the establishment of the PET DEPOT Veterinary Group in 2009 are testaments to our dedication to pet well-being. As we continue to grow, we invite pet parents to visit our stores and hospitals to experience the personalized care that has defined PET DEPOT for over three decades. PET DEPOT is now part of the EarthWise Pet Family of Brands.
