Poppi Seed Market to host 4th Annual Merry Maker
The seasonal event will change formats to be featured as part of the in-store programming for the newly created pop up shop named The Holiday Collective.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poppi Seed Market will transform their annual Merry Maker Pop Up Shop into a two week mini market, starting December 1st as part of their existing seasonal retail collective at Orchard Hills Shopping Center in Irvine, California. Building on the success of their previous pop ups, Poppi Seed Market was inspired to create a four-month long collective to celebrate more small businesses and holidays.
“After our first two shops, my goal for Merry Maker had been to eventually build it into a six-month residency somewhere in Orange County," said Melissa Larob, co-owner of Poppi Seed Market. "That's where the idea of The Holiday Collective came in. If we were also going to celebrate Halloween then Merry Maker needed to change, so we turned it into an in-store market and updated the name. It's the same Merry Maker you know and love, but we're going to keep the party going a little longer."
They're also meeting their six-month goal as they just extended their time with The Holiday Collective by two months, until February 2024.
The pop up shop is currently open 7 days a week with the exception of major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 11 am to 8 pm, Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.
The collective features handmade goods from over 45 local makers and small businesses all around Southern California. Shoppers can find both seasonal and everyday goods plus one-of-a-kind items including apparel, home goods, candles, jewelry, bath and body goods, plants, pet treats, freeze-dried candy, seasoning mixes, children's apparel and pajamas. Makers include Subzero Sweet Supply, Mama’s Handmade Sudsy Soap, Coffee Talk Clothing, Naked Beasts, Paige & Rye, Lil Gremmies, LuLee Co, and Viola & Jean. For more holiday fun, there is a candle bar by Restored Apothecary where you can pour your own custom candles and there will be workshops from Paint My Buddy, a local Orange County woman-owned business; a Santa visit, kid’s crafts, a family movie night, hot cocoa and coffee, sweet treats, and special sales over the course of the two week market. Before the market, there will also be two events to celebrate the small businesses that are a part of the collective - Pink Friday on Friday, November 17 and Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 25.
While shopping at Merry Maker, also visit local restaurants and small businesses including Zov's Irvine, Jinbei, Be The Change Yoga, Yoshiharu Ramen, and Esprit Nails.
To make shopping a little easier, select goods will be available online for in-store pick up.
For more information about the pop up, tickets for workshops, and a full list of makers and events, visit www.poppiseedmarket.com
ABOUT POPPI SEED MARKET
Poppi Seed Market was created in 2019 by a mother-daughter team as a pop up market offering local handmade makers an opportunity to share and sell their wares and build relationships with their community. We hosted the very first Merry Maker Pop Up Shop in 2020 at the Marketplace in Tustin to create a safe but festive shopping environment during the Pandemic. Our makers had such a great time that we decided to add it to our event schedule as our yearly holiday event.
