Poppi Seed Market Hosts All-Day Pink Friday Event to Celebrate Small Businesses and Kick Off Holiday Shopping Season
EINPresswire.com/ -- Poppi Seed Market, a local handmade market, is excited to announce its upcoming Pink Friday event. The event will take place on Friday, November 17th at the Holiday Collective, a pop-up shop located at Orchard Hills Shopping Center in Irvine, California. This all-day event is a celebration of small businesses and a perfect opportunity for customers to get a head start on their holiday shopping.
The Pink Friday event will feature a variety of activities and promotions to make the shopping experience even more enjoyable. Guests can indulge in delicious pink drinks, light bites, and sweets while browsing through the Holiday Collective's selection of small businesses. The event will also include maker pop-ups, where customers can meet and support local artisans and entrepreneurs. In addition, there will be exciting giveaways and swag bags for lucky attendees.
"We are thrilled to host our first Pink Friday event at the Holiday Collective," says Melissa Larob, co-owner of Poppi Seed Market. "As a small business ourselves, we understand the importance of supporting and celebrating other small businesses. This event is our way of giving back to the community and promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship."
The Pink Friday event is not just about shopping, but also about having fun. Guests can strike a pose at a pink photo opp and capture the memories of this special day. The event is open to the public and free to attend, making it the perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family and kick off the holiday season in style.
Don't miss out on this exciting event! Join Poppi Seed Market at the Holiday Collective on Friday, November 17th for a day of pink, promotions, and supporting small businesses. For more information, visit Poppi Seed Market's website or follow them on social media for updates and sneak peeks of the event.
Orchard Hills
The Pink Friday event will feature a variety of activities and promotions to make the shopping experience even more enjoyable. Guests can indulge in delicious pink drinks, light bites, and sweets while browsing through the Holiday Collective's selection of small businesses. The event will also include maker pop-ups, where customers can meet and support local artisans and entrepreneurs. In addition, there will be exciting giveaways and swag bags for lucky attendees.
"We are thrilled to host our first Pink Friday event at the Holiday Collective," says Melissa Larob, co-owner of Poppi Seed Market. "As a small business ourselves, we understand the importance of supporting and celebrating other small businesses. This event is our way of giving back to the community and promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship."
The Pink Friday event is not just about shopping, but also about having fun. Guests can strike a pose at a pink photo opp and capture the memories of this special day. The event is open to the public and free to attend, making it the perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family and kick off the holiday season in style.
Don't miss out on this exciting event! Join Poppi Seed Market at the Holiday Collective on Friday, November 17th for a day of pink, promotions, and supporting small businesses. For more information, visit Poppi Seed Market's website or follow them on social media for updates and sneak peeks of the event.
Orchard Hills
Poppi Seed Market
+1 909-438-0257
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram