Poppi Seed Market’s Merry Maker Pop Up Shop returns Nov. 19 - Dec. 21st

Poppi Seed Market to host third annual seasonal pop up featuring local creatives
We want to celebrate our makers by putting dollars back into the local economy, but also help create core memories that our shoppers and their families can remember for years to come.”COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poppi Seed Market, one of SoCal’s best handmade events, will kick off the holiday season with a return to Orange County as they host the Merry Maker Pop Up Shop starting on Saturday, November 19th. With more fun in its third year, the market has expanded the holiday edition of their popular market to two shops, one in Tustin at the District at Tustin Legacy and one at the Lab Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa.
“We are thrilled to bring Merry Maker to two locations in Orange County this holiday season,” said Melissa Larob, co-owner of Poppi Seed Market. “Building on the success of our past two pop up shops, we have added more makers and more festivities to elevate our seasonal shopping experience. We want to celebrate our makers by putting dollars back into the local economy, but also help create core memories that our shoppers and their families can remember for years to come.”
The pop up will open Saturday, November 19th and its last day will be Wednesday, December 21st. Both locations are closed Mondays and Thanksgiving with individual shop hours.
The hours of operation for the Tustin shop are Tuesday through Thursday from 12 pm to 7 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.
The hours of operation for the Costa Mesa shop are Tuesday through Thursday from 12 pm to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.
Both shops will feature handmade goods from over 90 local makers and small businesses all around Southern California. Shoppers will get to complete their holiday shopping list with seasonal goods and one-of-the-kind items like apparel, home goods, candles, jewelry, baked goods, dried florals, and pet accessories. Makers include Dex and Bodie, Mama’s Handmade Sudsy Soap, Coffee Talk Clothing, Sugar and Grain Bake Co, Story Spark, and Rooted Swim.
For more holiday fun, there will be workshops from Darling Daydream and And Succulents, two local Orange County women-owned businesses; Santa visits, face painting, kid’s crafts, hot cocoa and coffee, sweet treats, and special sales over the course of the month-long pop up. In addition there will be a Ladies Night Out open house in partnership with Jasper Plum Boutique, a women’s boutique also in the District at Tustin Legacy on November 30 from 5 pm to 8 pm.
While shopping at Merry Maker, also check out local shops including Nook Coffee Bar, Good Town Donuts USA and Plant Matter at the Lab Anti-Mall or BubblePOP, Baked Dessert Bar, and Boba Square at the District at Tustin Legacy.
To make shopping a little easier, select goods will be available online for in-store pick up.
The third annual Merry Maker Pop Up Shop is supported in part by On Board Charcuterie. For more information about the pop up, tickets for workshops, and a full list of makers and event, visit www.poppiseedmarket.com
ABOUT POPPI SEED MARKET
Poppi Seed Market was created in 2019 by a mother-daughter team as a pop up market offering local handmade makers an opportunity to share and sell their wares and build relationships with their community. We hosted the very first Merry Maker Pop Up Shop in 2020 at the Marketplace in Tustin to create a safe but festive shopping environment during the Pandemic. Our makers had such a great time that we decided to add it to our event schedule as our yearly holiday event.
