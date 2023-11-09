SKOKIE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHICAGO TRIBUNE NAMES UNITY HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE CARE

A WINNER OF THE CHICAGOLAND TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD

Unity Hospice and Palliative Care, a leader in providing end-of-life care received the 2023 Top Workplaces Chicago Tribune Award. This is the ninth consecutive year that Unity has received this honor.

“This award is based solely on the feedback Unity employees offered through the employee surveys we administered,” said Michael Klein, Unity’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud of the compassion, exceptional care and unwavering support that all our employees provide to patients and their families every day.”

The list is based solely on employee feedback from a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. Top Workplaces is the nation’s most credible employer recognition program.

Unity Hospice and Palliative Care received three additional 2023 Top Workplaces awards - 2023 Top Workplace USA, Top Workplace by the St. Louis Dispatch, and Top Workplace in Cultural Excellence for employee well-being, professional development, and employee appreciation.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

ABOUT UNITY HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE CARE

Unity Hospice and Palliative Care was founded in 1992 on a mission to bring premier hospice care to those in need and to help patients and families make the final months, weeks, and days comfortable and meaningful. That heart and soul still flows through Unity’s family-owned and operated agency. Unity delivers exceptional hospice and palliative care in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Texas. To explore career opportunities at Unity visit unityhospice.com.

