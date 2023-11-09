LendKey and DCUC Forge Powerful Alliance to Serve Military and Veteran Communities
LendKey partners with DCUC to enhance financial services for military & veterans to help military-focused credit unions better serve those who serve
This partnership strengthens our ability to fulfill [our] mission, allowing us to harness innovative solutions and in turn, grow credit unions’ level of service to these important communities.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic partnership underscoring a shared commitment to enhancing financial services for the military and veteran community, LendKey, a leading provider of innovative lending solutions, is proud to announce its collaboration with the Defense Credit Union Council (DCUC), the preeminent resource for credit unions on all matters related to military and veteran affairs.
— Anthony Hernandez, President and CEO of DCUC
DCUC, known for its unwavering dedication to the well-being of military personnel and veterans, operates under the guidance of a seven-member Board of Directors, with representation from each branch of the United States Armed Forces. This close alignment with the military community ensures the finest traditions of the credit union philosophy are upheld when providing financial services to military members and their families.
As LendKey leverages its expertise in digital network lending solutions and its mission to empower credit unions, the collaboration with DCUC will open new doors for enhancing the financial well-being of military personnel and veterans. By combining cutting-edge technology with a profound commitment to service, LendKey and DCUC aim to provide tailored financial solutions that meet the unique needs of those who serve our nation.
"At DCUC, we are dedicated to providing credit unions with the representation, education, and support needed to best serve our Nation’s military and veterans,” said Anthony Hernandez, President and CEO of DCUC. “This partnership strengthens our ability to fulfill this mission, allowing us to harness innovative solutions and in turn, grow credit unions’ capabilities and level of service to these important communities.”
Vince Passione, President and CEO of LendKey, added: "Our collaboration with DCUC signifies our unwavering commitment to serving those who serve our nation. We believe that military personnel and veterans deserve the very best in financial services, and together we are set to make a meaningful impact on the financial well-being of those communities."
This partnership between LendKey Technologies and DCUC exemplifies the power of collaboration between the fintech sector and credit unions, particularly in serving the unique needs of military and veteran communities. It demonstrates how working together, financial technology firms and credit unions can play a vital role in delivering tailored, innovative financial solutions that empower and support those who have dedicated their lives to safeguarding our nation.
About LendKey
LendKey is a financial technology firm and leader in providing "lending-as-a-service" solutions to credit unions, community banks, and customers. LendKey works with its clients by providing digital loan origination and servicing capabilities and delivering a loan trading marketplace platform for financial institutions and fintechs.
LendKey pioneered the concept of "digital lending networks," which harnesses the collaborative nature of community-based financial institutions to build standard lending programs for private student loans, student loan refinance, and home improvement loans. These programs utilize LendKey's lending-as-a-service platform to provide customer acquisition, online decisioning, loan origination, loan servicing, customer service, and back-office support.
ALIRO is LendKey's loan trading marketplace where financial institutions and other market participants can easily transact. Loans are offered for sale and purchased in either whole loan or fractional loan participation format, and the platform supports both one-time and forward-flow transactions. ALIRO delivers the technology, tools, and ongoing service that financial institutions need to evaluate, execute, and manage loan trades to optimize their balance sheet and risk, focusing on improving net interest income.
Since 2009, LendKey has empowered more than 350 financial institutions to offer competitive loan programs and increase their digital presence across various customer acquisition channels and marketplaces. Today, LendKey has helped its clients deploy over $6 billion in loans and services over $3 billion in consumer loans. Visit lendkey.com for more information.
