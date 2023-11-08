Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,552 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Reckless Driver in Bakersfield // Information sought

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2006549

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sgt. Mike Kamerling                     

STATION:       St. Albans             

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/08/23 @ 09:47 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Rt 108, Boston Post Rd, Witchcat Road- Bakersfield

VIOLATION: Negligent operation

 

ACCUSED:   Unknown // Public assistance sought                                         

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are attempting to locate and identify the truck and operator in the attached photograph after it fled at a high rate of speed from a trooper attempting to stop it for a motor vehicle violation in the town of Bakersfield. The truck was last seen traveling at a high rate of speed on Witchcat Road in Bakersfield. The truck is a Vermont Registered black 2016-2018 Chevrolet Silverado which had some type of equipment (possible red in color) in the bed. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans. 

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Reckless Driver in Bakersfield // Information sought

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more