St. Albans Barracks // Reckless Driver in Bakersfield // Information sought
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2006549
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/08/23 @ 09:47 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 108, Boston Post Rd, Witchcat Road- Bakersfield
VIOLATION: Negligent operation
ACCUSED: Unknown // Public assistance sought
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
State Police are attempting to locate and identify the truck and operator in the attached photograph after it fled at a high rate of speed from a trooper attempting to stop it for a motor vehicle violation in the town of Bakersfield. The truck was last seen traveling at a high rate of speed on Witchcat Road in Bakersfield. The truck is a Vermont Registered black 2016-2018 Chevrolet Silverado which had some type of equipment (possible red in color) in the bed. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.