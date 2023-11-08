St. Albans Barracks // Reckless Driver in Bakersfield // Information sought

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2006549

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/08/23 @ 09:47 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 108, Boston Post Rd, Witchcat Road- Bakersfield

VIOLATION: Negligent operation

ACCUSED: Unknown // Public assistance sought

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are attempting to locate and identify the truck and operator in the attached photograph after it fled at a high rate of speed from a trooper attempting to stop it for a motor vehicle violation in the town of Bakersfield. The truck was last seen traveling at a high rate of speed on Witchcat Road in Bakersfield. The truck is a Vermont Registered black 2016-2018 Chevrolet Silverado which had some type of equipment (possible red in color) in the bed. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.