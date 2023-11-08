Submit Release
Intergenerational Programming: Local Girl Scout Troop partners with Nesconset Skilled Nursing Center

Residents of The Hamlet pictured alongside Administration, Councilman Neil Manzella, and Girl Scouts Troop 2843 of Selden, New York

Residents of The Hamlet pictured with newly-created sensory boards provided by Troop 2843

Sensory Board crafted to enhance interactions and communication

NESCONSET, LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset prides itself on providing unparalleled levels of genuine care for their long term skilled nursing residents, as well as bridging the intergenerational gap between today’s youth and those under their care.

The Hamlet was proud to partner with Girl Scout Troop 2843 (of the Selden Unit), to complete a Silver Award project for their memory care neighborhood within the center.

Led by Troop Leader Jennifer Giaramita, Girl Scouts Madison Giaramita and Rebekkah Peltz created innovative sensory boards and other items for The Hamlet, crafted to enhance interactions and communication for these incredible long term care residents.

On Thursday, October 19th, Brookhaven Councilman Neil Manzella joined Giaramita and Peltz at The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset to present these young leaders with a Proclamation to recognize their Silver Award Project.

“We are so proud to have partnered with these young leaders of tomorrow, and we are excited to receive this special piece for our residents,” Stephanie Malone, Administrator, shared. “Troop 2843 is a beautiful example of connecting with our local youth, and the impact that they can have within our community.”

The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset is a member of the CareRite Centers Network. CareRite Centers supports the subacute and long-term skilled nursing populations in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. The mission of CareRite Centers is to offer patients an opulent, healing environment filled with glowing experiences during their journey to recovery.

To learn more about this momentous occasion, please email CareRite Centers at contactus@careritecenters.com

A. Romano
CareRite Centers, LLC
+1 631-617-7785
aromano@careritecenters.com

