Foldscope Instruments Launches MicroRealms Explorer Cards: Reinventing Microscopic Exploration
A MicroRealms Explorer Card is not your average microscopic sample nor your traditional trading card.
These cards are the perfect combination of microscopy, art, and adventure and cater to every level of curiosity.
MicroRealms Explorer Cards is set to revolutionize the way individuals collect, share, and explore real scientific specimens.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foldscope Instruments, Inc., a leading innovator in frugal science, delivering powerful scientific tools around the world, is excited to announce the launch of its newest product, MicroRealms Explorer Cards. This innovative series of trading cards is set to revolutionize the way individuals collect, share, and explore real scientific specimens. Compatible with both the Foldscope 2.0 and Foldscope Mini, these cards offer a unique educational and exploratory experience.
A MicroRealms Explorer Card is not your average microscopic sample nor your traditional trading card. Each card is a window into the fascinating microscopic world. These cards are the perfect combination of microscopy, art, and adventure and cater to every level of curiosity, from beginners in the world of microscopy to seasoned scientists seeking a distinctive educational tool.
Unique features of the cards include the ability to look at real specimens meticulously mounted like traditional microscope slides; beautifully crafted illustrations that bring to life both the macroscopic and microscopic features of each specimen, guiding users on what they’ll see under their Foldscopes; scientific information about the specimen with fun and informative facts; and an online community because the MicroRealms Explorer cards are seamlessly integrated with the Microcosmos, Foldscope's vibrant online community.
The Series 1 collection of the MicroRealms Explorer Cards includes five specimen cards: the hind leg of a honey bee, squash root, frog red blood cells, water flea, and mold. Additional MicroRealms Card Series will be added to the collection.
For more information on the MicroRealms Explorer Cards, and other Foldscope products, please visit microrealms.foldscope.com
About Foldscope Instruments, Inc.
Foldscope Instruments, Inc. is a leading innovator in the field of portable microscopy. Committed to democratizing science education, Foldscope Instruments Inc. develops affordable and accessible tools that inspire curiosity and enable scientific exploration.
