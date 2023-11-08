TCEQ approves fines totaling $383,240

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $305,333 against 12 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, one multi-media, two municipal wastewater discharges, two public water systems, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality and one municipal solid waste.

In addition, on Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, the executive director approved penalties totaling $77,907 against 37 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Nov. 29, 2023.