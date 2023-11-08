Submit Release
TCEQ approves fines totaling $383,240

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $305,333 against 12 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: three air quality, one multi-media, two municipal wastewater discharges, two public water systems, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality and one municipal solid waste.

In addition, on Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, the executive director approved penalties totaling $77,907 against 37 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Nov. 29, 2023. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

