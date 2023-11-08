Phantom Space and D-Orbit Sign Multiple Launch Agreement
Multiple dedicated and rideshare launches over a 3-year period for D-Orbit’s customers and orbital transfer vehicleTUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phantom Space Corporation, the space transportation and applications company, today announced they have signed a framework launch services agreement with D-Orbit, a space logistics company, for multiple dedicated launches and rideshare missions.
Each dedicated launch will place an ION Satellite Carrier, D-Orbit’s orbital transfer vehicle (OTV), into a tailored low earth orbit on a timeline controlled by D-Orbit and their customers’ unique mission needs. Phantom will leverage a portfolio of launch sites and their Daytona launch vehicle to provide responsive and resilient access to space to the complete range of orbital inclinations operators may need.
A Daytona Pathfinder stage successfully underwent a long-duration hot fire test at the end of 2022, where multiple ground and vehicle systems were tested in an integrated fashion. Since then, the company has focused on first-stage component testing and preparation for the first flight, expected to occur in 2025.
Under the agreement, Phantom will work closely with D-Orbit’s team to design and optimize launch profiles to best meet D-Orbit’s mission objectives. Phantom will also provide launch preparation services to D-Orbit, as necessary, to expertly address regulatory, technical, insurance, and schedule challenges that often burden the satellite industry.
“We are happy to partner with Phantom and are confident that our collaboration will benefit our customers as well. We look forward to collaborating with the Phantom team to leverage and expand the opportunities offered by in-orbit transportation”, stated Monica Valli, D-Orbit’s VP of Operations.
“Satellite operators are the main beneficiaries from the combined services of Phantom’s launch vehicle and D-Orbit’s OTV,” said Phantom’s COO, Mark Lester. “Constellations can be deployed to accelerate operator revenue and return on investment. Phantom aims to supply an affordable on-demand launch as a best value alternative to generic rideshare flights.”
For more information about Phantom Space Corporation and their development and manufacturing of space transportation technologies, please visit phantomspace.com .
About Phantom Space
Founded by inventors and entrepreneurs Jim Cantrell and Michael D’Angelo, Phantom Space Corporation is a space transportation company democratizing space access by mass manufacturing launch vehicles, satellites, and space propulsion systems. Phantom’s vision is to become the “Henry Ford of Space Transportation” through the opportunity to mass manufacture and launch 100s of rockets—a 100% US-controlled and operated enterprise headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, with multiple launch operations centers. Learn more at phantomspace.com .
Jim Cantrell, CEO
Phantom Space Corporation
+1 520-207-2799
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram