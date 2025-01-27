Phantom Space and Lunasonde Inc. Forge Strategic Partnership for Satellite Development, Construction, and Launch

Phantom and Lunasonde announce a collaboration on the creation and deployment of a custom satellite constellation.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phantom Space and Lunasonde Inc. have announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a collaboration focused on the creation and deployment of a custom satellite constellation designed to enhance Lunasonde’s global coverage. Phantom Space will take the lead in designing, manufacturing, and launching the satellites, utilizing its extensive expertise to cater to Lunasonde’s distinct mission objectives. The launch campaign is projected to commence between late 2026 and early 2027.Lunasonde aims to transform subsurface exploration using innovative technology capable of imaging vital subsurface resources including minerals and water. Phantom Space will utilize its Phantom Cloud bus to develop the satellite platform, demonstrating a commitment to exceptional customer service while lowering barriers to entry for space access. This partnership ensures that Lunasonde maintains full ownership of the mission, providing unparalleled flexibility and control. The planned constellation, featuring distributed radar sounders, will operate in coordinated formation and employ state-of-the-art Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) processing technology to meet its goals.Jeremiah Pate, Founder and CEO of Lunasonde Inc., expressed, “Our partnership with Phantom Space marks a significant milestone in Lunasonde’s journey. This initiative underscores our dedication to our customers and our ability to scale sophisticated space missions. We are taking meaningful steps toward a future where advanced space technology reveals the hidden treasures of our planet.”“This collaboration with Lunasonde highlights the advantages of complete mission ownership and schedule reliability essential for scaling satellite constellations. We are privileged to be entrusted by Jeremiah Pate and his team with this vital mission, demonstrating their confidence in our capabilities.”, stated Jim Cantrell, CEO of Phantom Space Corporation.The partnership between Lunasonde and Phantom Space signifies a significant advancement in the space sector, combining cutting-edge technology, spacecraft innovation, and superior launch capabilities. This collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and innovation.About Phantom Space: Founded by innovators Jim Cantrell, Michael D’Angelo and Chris Thompson, Phantom Space Corporation is a space transportation firm committed to democratizing access to space through the mass production of launch vehicles and satellites. Through its Phantom Cloud platform, the company is creating a revolutionary digital space platform that offers in-orbit data backhaul, edge computing, and storage solutions. Phantom aims to become the “Henry Ford of Space Transportation,” with a fully US-controlled operation based in Tucson, Arizona, and multiple launch facilities. Learn more at https://www.phantomspace.com About Lunasonde Inc.: Lunasonde is a Tucson-based startup revolutionizing the critical mineral sector. Lunasonde’s low frequency radar technology allows satellites to map valuable subsurface mineral deposits from orbit, transforming mineral exploration. Our technology directly images features beneath the Earth’s surface, giving a massive advantage over existing resource exploration techniques. Lunasonde is focused on catalyzing the discovery and acquisition of Copper, Cobalt, and Nickel deposits to accelerate the electrification of the global economy. Learn more about Lunasonde at https://www.lunasonde.com Media Contacts:Lunasonde, Inc.: Jeremiah Pate, CEO, info@lunasonde.comPhantom Space Corporation: Jim Cantrell, CEO, pr@phantomspace.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.