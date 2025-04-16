Phantom Space and Ubotica Partner to Revolutionize In-Orbit Data Processing and Earth Observation

Phantom and Ubotica to Revolutionize Earth Observation

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phantom Space , a rising force in satellite manufacturing and launch services, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Ubotica Technologies , a global leader in edge AI for space. The partnership sets the stage for a leap forward in Earth Observation (EO), unlocking near-real-time insights by processing critical data directly in orbit faster, more efficiently, and with sharper precision.Phantom Space, founded in 2019, is led by industry veterans with a track record of over 60 satellite missions and 11 launch vehicles. Its Phantom Cloud platform is designed to eliminate delays in EO data delivery, enabling satellites to analyze and transmit actionable intelligence without waiting for ground-based processing.Ubotica, headquartered in Ireland with teams across Europe and the U.S., brings powerful AI capabilities already flying on nine active space missions. Their lightweight onboard solutions such as the CogniSAT-XE2 AI accelerator and CogniSAT-CRC compression system, dramatically reduce data bottlenecks, cut transmission costs, and enable high-speed decision-making from orbit.“We’re bringing intelligence to the edge, literally,” said Fintan Buckley, CEO and Founder of Ubotica. “Our AI meets Phantom’s platform right where the action happens, unlocking a new class of agile, responsive satellites.”Jim Cantrell, CEO and Co-founder of Phantom Space, added, “Ubotica’s cutting-edge tech is a perfect fit for Phantom Cloud. Together, we’re creating a space ecosystem that thinks faster, costs less, and delivers the kind of real-time insight that makes a difference on the ground.”The partnership also expands access to third-party satellite operators, offering plug-and-play onboard processing even for missions lacking native compute power. Whether it’s detecting wildfires, tracking vessels at sea, or supporting global communications, this collaboration positions Phantom and Ubotica at the forefront of the next era in space-based intelligence.From EO to SATCOM, this collaboration represents a forward-looking step toward a more autonomous and responsive space ecosystem.About Phantom Space: Founded by innovators Jim Cantrell, Michael D’Angelo and Chris Thompson, Phantom Space Corporation is a space transportation firm committed to democratizing access to space through the mass production of launch vehicles and satellites. Through its Phantom Cloud platform, the company is creating a revolutionary digital space platform that offers in-orbit data backhaul, edge computing, and storage solutions. Phantom aims to become the “Henry Ford of Space Transportation,” with a fully US-controlled operation based in Tucson, Arizona, and multiple launch facilities. Learn more at www.phantomspace.com About Ubotica Technologies: Ubotica is an Irish-headquartered Space: AI company specializing in artificial intelligence for satellites. Today, Earth Observation (EO) satellites typically operate by capturing data as they pass over areas of interest. This data is then downlinked to ground stations, often hours later, where it’s processed in data centres. Once processing is complete, the resulting images or insights are delivered to the customer. This time-consuming series of steps causes significant delays between data capture and actionable information. Ubotica’s AI technology is different and groundbreaking.Its SPACE:AI solution allows satellites to think, see and act autonomously, meaning satellites can process data in space in real-time, unlock insights from acquired images using AI methods, and immediately send them to earth. This significantly accelerates the detection of, and response to, a wide range of critical events, such as covert marine vessel appearance, climate disasters such as floods or spreading wildfires, and changes in marine ecosystems. The Ubotica SPACE:AI technology enables faster identification and intervention, reducing risks and enabling more efficient management of environmental and defence challenges. Ubotica licences its-end to-end SPACE:AI platform to satellite operators to transform the efficiency and effectiveness of EO systems and to provide rapid actionable insights from EO. More info: www.ubotica.com For media inquiries, please contact:Ubotica Technologies Ltd.: Sean Mitchell, CCO, sean.mitchell@ubotica.com, +353 87 283 7494Phantom Space Corporation: Jim Cantrell, CEO, pr@phantomspace.com, (520) 207-2799

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.