Warner Bros., Lorimar and Telepictures’ Michael Jay Solomon Joins Phantom Space Corporation

Michael Jay Solomon Turns His Attention to the Entertainment Value of Space Joining Phantom as Executive Vice President and Chairman of the Board of Advisors

Phantom is doing some extraordinary things that not many others in space technology are doing right now.” — Michael Jay Solomon

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phantom Space Corporation announced hiring Michael Jay Solomon, one of the entertainment industry's most sought-after executives. Michael will serve as Executive Vice President and Chairman of the Board of Advisors, where he will lead the charge of developing a nexus between the entertainment world and the world of space commerce.For 40 years, Michael Jay Solomon has pioneered the international marketplace for the American television industry, as well as running major media companies.From a humble start loading films onto trucks for United Artists to becoming the President of Warner Brothers International, Michael’s career has demonstrated a competitive spirit and a tremendously creative force to bring innovative entertainment to the world.Michael opened MCA/Universal’s Latin American television division, becoming a Vice President at age thirty. In 1978, he founded Telepictures Corp., and as Chairman and CEO, took it public after 14 months. Seven years later, Telepictures merged with Lorimar to form Lorimar-Telepictures Corp. He became President. The company produced TV series like Dallas, Falcon Crest, Knot's Landing, and Alf.Following Warner Bros.’s acquisition of Lorimar-Telepictures, he became President of Warner Bros. International, heading up sales and marketing to television, cable, and satellite and increasing revenues by more than 400 percent. Michael launched his own television communications company, Solomon Entertainment Enterprises, and later founded Truli Media Group in 2010 as a digital platform and aggregator of content focusing on family and faith. Michael eventually sold Truli Media Group to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.Michael served on the Board of Trustees of the Stern School of Business at New York University for 33 years. He currently serves on the Board of Emerson College in Boston. He also serves on the Board of several non-profit organizations.In 2024, he was appointed Executive Vice President and Chairman of the Board of Advisors to Phantom Space, a company founded in 2019. "Phantom is doing some extraordinary things that not many others in space technology are doing right now," says Solomon. "Phantom is focusing on lowering cost and scheduling barriers to space access through mass production. The future depends on companies like Phantom continually lowering space access costs, and I want to be a part of this quest. I am very impressed with what I see at Phantom, their approach to the launch vehicle and satellites, and their early focus on hardware and existing satellite hardware developments. This is very unusual for an early-stage company and speaks to the company's focus on producing ﬂight hardware. I am also highly impressed by their leadership headed by an icon in the space industry, Jim Cantrell, who was one of the founders of Musk’s Space X."Michael is a seasoned professional in the mass entertainment world," says Jim Cantrell, Co-Founder & CEO of Phantom. "From his work at Warner Brothers to his innovative leadership at Telepictures and Lorimar-Telepictures, Michael has repeatedly proven himself to be an invaluable asset with a wealth of knowledge and perspective that will better our company and bring us closer to our goal to become the Henry Ford of Space." Solomon’s role will leverage and further integrate this new economy with the entertainment world to aid Phantom's mission to democratize space access.About PhantomFounded by inventors and entrepreneurs Jim Cantrell and Michael D'Angelo, Phantom Space Corporation is a space transportation company applying mass manufacturing to launch vehicles, satellites, and Space Cloud networks. Phantom's vision is to become the "Henry Ford of Space" by lowering the cost and schedule access barriers to space through mass manufacturing launch vehicles, satellites, and in-space data networks. A United States based and operated enterprise headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, with multiple launch operations centers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.