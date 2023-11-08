EMMY AWARD-NOMINATED ACTOR ED BEGLEY, JR. TO RECEIVE 13th ANNUAL EXPERIENCE, STRENGTH AND HOPE AWARD FOR HIS MEMOIR
Writers In Treatment and The Guest House Ocala Honor Ed Begley, Jr. for Helping Others with His Story of SobrietyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA (November 8) – Emmy Award-nominated actor and environmental activist, Ed Begley, Jr., will be honored by Writers In Treatment, an organization that supports those in recovery through the arts. Mr. Begley will be presented with the Experience, Strength and Hope Award. The awards show, in its 13th year, is scheduled for Wednesday, December 6 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. A catered reception will begin at 5 p.m. with a 7 p.m. start time for the awards show.
The Experience, Strength and Hope Award is given every year to an individual who has written a memoir about their career and brutally honest journey from addiction to clean and sober living. John Taylor, co-founder and bassist for Duran Duran and a past recipient, will present this year’s award to Mr. Begley.
For the past previous seven years, Mr. Begley served as master of ceremonies for The Experience, Strength and Hope Awards. This year, he will be honored for his book, “To the Temple of Tranquility...And Step On It!: A Memoir,” in which he shares hilarious and poignant stories focusing on his relationship with his legendary father, adventures with Hollywood icons, the origins of his environmental activism, addiction and recovery, and his lifelong search for wisdom and common ground.
Ed Begley, Jr. is a unique presence in Los Angeles. Known equally for his prolific film and television career, as well as his environmental activism, the public is well-acquainted with his trail-blazing travels in an electric car, reducing trash and recycling, and riding his bike to the Oscars. His portrayal of Dr. Victor Ehrlich on the television series St. Elsewhere, earned him six consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe Award nomination.
Hosting this year is comedienne Paula Poundstone, with the show opening with a spoken word performance from James Black, star of The Family Business. Entertainment will be provided by comedienne Wendy Liebman as headliner and Julian Velard as the musical guest. Tony Denison, star of TNT’s Major Crimes, will present the 15th annual REEL Recovery Film Festival’s Audience Favorite Award to Wherever You Are, There You Go.
Previous recipients have been invited to attend, including: Academy Award-winning actor Lou Gossett, Jr.; astronaut Buzz Aldrin; star of Fuller House, Jodie Sweetin; Emmy Award-winner Joe Pantoliano; actress Mackenzie Phillips; TV and radio broadcaster Pat O’Brien, journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell and actor Danny Trejo.
“We are excited to honor Ed Begley, Jr., whose candid and revealing memoir imparts his incredible wisdom,” said Leonard Lee Buschel, co-founder of Writers In Treatment. “The past few years have been a challenge for those in need of sobriety. By offering his humor and encouraging voice, Mr. Begley has inspired those who need help to begin their path to recovery.” Mr. Buschel has a book himself called “High: An X-Rated Marijuana Memoir” and is also the editor and publisher of the weekly Addiction/Recovery eBulletin newsletter.
Past performers/presenters at the Experience, Strength and Hope Awards include: Robert Downey, Jr.; John Stamos; Leigh Steinberg; Daniel Baldwin; Dr. Gabor Maté; Alonzo Bodden; Mark Lundholm; Joe Walsh, Sharon Lawrence, Bob Forrest and Jack McGee.
Details
Date: Wednesday, December 6
Location: The Skirball Cultural Center.
2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Tickets: $100 at: www.EventBrite.com
Catered Reception from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Awards Show from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
FREE PARKING
DRESS CODE: No Gowns, No Tuxes, No UGGS
Proceeds benefit The REEL Recovery Film Festival & Symposium, America’s longest recovery event.
About Writers In Treatment
Founded in 2008 by author and addiction expert, Leonard Lee Buschel and famed director Robert Downey, Sr., Writers In Treatment produces and presents events dedicated to the concept that ‘treatment works and recovery is possible.’ The organization helps those suffering from alcoholism, drug addiction, and other self-destructive behaviors find treatment sources for their illness. To learn more, visit https://www.writersintreatment.org/.
Cara Downs
+ +1 323-316-5228
email us here
MediaVista Public Relations