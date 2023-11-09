Design Talk LIVE Podcast Reboots to Ignite Unfiltered Conversations in the Design Community

Design Talk LIVE Podcast captured 3.2 million views, fostering discussions within the design community and delving into intimate dialogues with both renowned figures and industry creators.

Who Should Sign Up as a Guest on Design Talk LIVE? Shown here is host Joseph and interior designer & author Martyn Lawrence Bullard

What to Expect as a Guest on Design Talk LIVE. Shown here host Joseph and Celebrity Designer, Product Designer and TV Star, Kelli Ellis.

You could have Design Talk LIVE at your next event! Shown here host Joseph and International Super model and Product Designer, Kathy Ireland.