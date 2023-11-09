Design Talk LIVE Podcast Reboots to Ignite Unfiltered Conversations in the Design Community
Design Talk LIVE Podcast captured 3.2 million views, fostering discussions within the design community and delving into intimate dialogues with both renowned figures and industry creators.
Who Should Sign Up as a Guest on Design Talk LIVE? Shown here is host Joseph and interior designer & author Martyn Lawrence Bullard
What to Expect as a Guest on Design Talk LIVE. Shown here host Joseph and Celebrity Designer, Product Designer and TV Star, Kelli Ellis.
You could have Design Talk LIVE at your next event! Shown here host Joseph and International Super model and Product Designer, Kathy Ireland.
Design Talk LIVE Podcast is excited to dive back into the heart of design, reigniting the conversation, and creating a space for raw and unfiltered insights.
Hosted by Joseph Haecker, the Design Talk LIVE Podcast previously amassed an impressive 3.2 million views in 2018, creating an impactful space for insightful discussions, compelling stories, and industry insights. The show's resurrection aims to continue its tradition of candid and profound conversations.
The podcast's revival aims to provide a fresh platform for industry insiders, designers, manufacturers, and influencers to share their unique perspectives and experiences. Design Talk LIVE extends an open invitation to the design community, inviting them to engage, enlighten, and inspire the listeners.
"We're ecstatic to bring Design Talk LIVE back to life," said Joseph Haecker, the host of the show. "Our goal is to continue the legacy of candid conversations, shedding light on the intricate and vibrant world of design. We are dedicated to fostering a platform for unfiltered dialogues, connecting industry leaders and enthusiasts."
The renewed podcast will not only feature voice-over advertising opportunities for brands but will also venture into live events, engaging in in-person discussions, and collaborations. With the profound realization of the power of community and live events, Design Talk LIVE plans to host podcasts in front of live audiences, taking the conversation on the road.
For more information or to be part of this journey, visit www.josephhaecker.com/designtalklive or contact us at designtalklive@gmail.com
### About Design Talk LIVE
Design Talk LIVE is a podcast dedicated to unfiltered conversations within the hospitality, commercial, and residential design community. Hosted by Joseph Haecker, the podcast provides a platform for industry insiders, designers, manufacturers, and influencers to engage in meaningful and profound dialogues.
For media inquiries, please contact: designtalklive@gmail.com
