Contemporary lifestyle brand, Armen Living is announcing details ahead of Summer Las Vegas Market

We are thrilled to share exciting news ahead of the Las Vegas Market, where we will launch our largest outdoor launch in our company’s history, alongside debuting a new Custom Design Center.” — Kevin Kevonian, owner, President, and CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contemporary lifestyle brand, Armen Living is sharing details on their new custom design center, talking exciting trends, and hosting a discussion with several award-winning interior designers.“We are thrilled to share news of our Custom Design Center and to invite our customers and market buyers to experience an array of fabrics, finishes and innovative weave materials.“ Kevin Kevonian, owner, President, and CEO, commented. “With a goal to help our Top 100 Retailer and Big Box clients personalize their container orders to suit their audience and stand out in the competitive landscape.”Armen Living’s summer launch will showcase 100’s of new designs in their 8,000 square-foot showroom, in Bldg B, 7th Floor, B762, alongside the exciting debut of a new custom design center. The custom design center will 'unlock limitless possibilities for collaboration,’ Kevonian shared, with innovative weave materials, an array of fabrics in a wide range of colors, and distinctive finish options.Their summer 2025 launch will showcase a wide range of categories, including 100s of new bar and counter stools in every size, shape, and finish, casual dining furniture sold in sets and individually, and a beautiful new collection of modern seating with sofas, lounge chairs, and accent furniture pieces. The Las Vegas Market will also mark Armen Living’s biggest outdoor launches in the company's history . New outdoor collections on display will feature Armen Living’s original outdoor designs for dining, bar, living, and more —all with consumer-friendly price points for buyers looking for stylish ways to save.“Our new collections bring modern materials to the forefront, with original outdoor designs that feature unique wicker-like textures, high-performance fabrics, and stunning wood finishes. To address all generations, seasons, and purposes for contemporary lifestyles.” Holly Lightfoot, Director of Product Development and Showrooms, commented. Lightfoot describes the overall aesthetics of the new arrivals as ‘embracing creativity, with a cheerful mood, inspired by organic shapes that are natural, modern, and influenced by mid-century modern elements.’ Central to their summer collection is a strong focus on beautiful textures and warm neutrals, with designs that express individuality with modern motifs reinterpreted through a contemporary lens. Holly describes new trends as focusing on ‘round, soft shapes and cozy, plush materials paired with smooth faux leather textures and a playful, indulgent atmosphere’.During Las Vegas Market, Armen Living will host two events, with a social event on Sunday, July 27, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in showroom B762. is a special honor and raise a collective glass to celebrate one of their own being named 'Pillar of the Industry'. This industry honor by IHFRA is being bestowed upon Steve Riley, Armen Living Key Accounts, for his successful career and for his contributions and support of City of Hope. IHFRA’s Executive Director Steve Allegrezza will also co-host the special event, alongside the Armen Living team, who welcomes buyers, industry peers, and customers to enjoy light bites, specialty cocktails, mocktails, and a full bar.Armen Living will also host a lively discussion with several award-winning interior designers, on Monday, July 28 at 11:00 am - 12:00 pm in showroom B762 on “Breathing Life into Remodels & Custom Design Projects” with guest speakers Wendy Glaister & Stephanie Poulsen, Wendy Glaister Interiors, Leila Mendoza, 1720 Design Studio, Inc, and moderated by: Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency. This lively discussion will explore how to fuel creativity and gain sources for inspiration, how to translate your brainstorming results into presentations that your clients can understand and provide tips for collaborating with tradespeople and local craftsmen to translate your vision into the built product.Armen Living’s National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson, is sharing news about the expansion of their sales team, adding seven new independent reps, including Michael Jacobs, covering FL, Zach Epley, covering NE, KS, MO, IA, alongside Steve Coe, IA, KS, MO, NE, TX, Mark Roberts covering AL, GA FL Panhandle, Jan Kleinman, handling OH, Western PA, and Jim Jefferis, and Tommy Roach, both cover NC and SC Their newest Sales Their sales team invites existing customers and new buyers to explore their custom design center as their staff will be on hand to walk individuals or groups through the showroom. Book your appointment to access Exclusive Deals and Market Specials by contacting Reb Nicholson at reb@armenliving.com.Armen Living’s 2025 show schedule includes Summer Causal Market July 15-17, Bldg 1, FL 6, Space A-2 which coincides with Atlanta Market, July 15-21in Bldg 1, FL 14, Space F-11 (AmericasMart 240 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30303), Las Vegas Market, July 27-31 at World Market Center, Bldg B, FL7, Space B762 (495 S. Grand Central Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV, 89106), Causal Market September 16-18 in Bldg 1, FL 6, Space A-2 (AmericasMart 240 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30303), as well as High Point Market Oct 25-29 in IHFC Bldg B, Floor 7, H721. (201 E Commerce Drive, High Point, NC 27260).About Armen Living:As a style pioneer in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and exceptional craftsmanship, all at economically sensible prices. "Our designs are a testament to self-expression and echo a contemporary chic lifestyle."With over 40 years of history, Armen Living stands as the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, offering a comprehensive range of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room, including bars, dining areas, living spaces, offices, bedrooms, and outdoor living areas. Catering to the trade, our clientele includes retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality providers worldwide. Our collection is a modern, fashion-forward ensemble, augmented by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics, with a distribution center strategically situated in Southern California.Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Their brand stands as a premier resource in the country, boasting over 500 SKUs in their barstool collection alone. They offer an extensive variety of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes, featuring unique designs exclusive to their brand. Their outdoor furniture collection combines elements such as eucalyptus, powder-coated aluminum, and high-quality marine decorative roping, seamlessly extending the contemporary indoor lifestyle to outdoor spaces. For more information, visit www.armenliving.com ###

